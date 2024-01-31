Comptroller Mendoza Warns of Tax Scams as 2024 Filing Season Begins

As the 2024 tax filing season unfolds, Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza is raising the alarm about a surge in tax-related scams targeting unsuspecting residents. Mendoza has highlighted an array of deceptive tactics employed by nefarious entities, ranging from fraudulent letters to intimidating phone calls and deceptive digital communications.

Fraudulent Letters and Phone Scams

One of the more prevalent scams involves letters bearing counterfeit IRS letterheads. These letters claim the recipient is entitled to an unclaimed refund and typically request personal information such as identification or social security numbers. However, Mendoza insists that real tax authorities never make such demands through the post.

Telephone scams have also been on the increase, frequently targeting recent immigrants. The scammers often employ scare tactics, threatening victims with arrest or deportation unless they submit payments via gift cards or wire transfers. Again, Mendoza underscores that legitimate state and federal tax authorities never resort to such threats or demands over the phone.

Unemployment Fraud and Digital Scams

In another disturbing development, some Illinois residents have reported receiving 1099-G forms for unemployment benefits they never claimed, pointing towards potential unemployment fraud. Mendoza has offered guidance on how to report such instances to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

Email and text scams, known as phishing, are also widespread, with culprits attempting to trick recipients into divulging personal data by posing as the IRS. Taxpayers who encounter such scams can report them to the IRS using the email address phishing@irs.gov.

Choosing the Right Tax Preparers

Mendoza also warns taxpayers to be wary of tax preparers who refuse to sign the tax forms they prepare, as this is often a red flag for potential fraud. She urges taxpayers to ensure their chosen tax preparer is willing to sign the forms they've prepared, as this is an indicator of legitimacy.

Once Illinoisans have filed their taxes, they can monitor the status of their state tax refund through the provided comptroller's website. While the tax filing season is a time for diligence and careful planning, it's also a time when vigilance against scams becomes paramount.