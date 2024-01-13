Community’s Role in Law Enforcement: Public Assistance Sought in Ongoing Investigations

Local law enforcement agencies are actively soliciting public assistance in connection with a series of ongoing investigations. The appeal, targeting individuals who may have been present in certain areas during specific timeframes, underscores the critical role the public plays in aiding investigations.

Phoenix Police Investigates Fatal Hit-and-Run Incidents

Phoenix police are on the hunt for witnesses to two separate fatal hit-and-run incidents. The public’s help is sought in providing information about the drivers involved, with rewards being offered for tips leading to an arrest or indictment. The police are urging anyone with potential leads to contact Silent Witness.

North Delta Break-ins: A Call for Vigilance

In North Delta, a series of residential break-ins is under investigation. The suspect, described as a South Asian male aged between 30 and 50, has been targeting homes during daytime and twilight hours. As part of the active investigation, authorities are collaborating with other police agencies to put an end to the crime spree. They are conducting door-to-door visits seeking witnesses or surveillance footage. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Gilbert Police Department Seeks Public Assistance

The Gilbert Police Department in Arizona is turning to the public for help in identifying suspects linked to a series of assaults. With nine distinct incidents under scrutiny, they have made one arrest but need more information to apprehend additional parties. The police are spreading images of the suspects and urging anyone with information to come forward, with assurances of privacy. These investigations are separate from an ongoing probe into the death of Preston Lord in nearby Queen Creek. The public is encouraged to visit the ABC15 and 12 News websites for further details and suspect information.