Community Unites in Support of Ann Coll’s Family Following Tragic Death

61-year-old grandmother, Ann Coll, tragically found dead in her Rutherglen home, has inspired an outpouring of support from the community. A GoFundMe campaign initiated to assist Ann’s family with funeral expenses has raised nearly £6000 within five days, a testament to the community’s spirit of solidarity.

Tragedy Strikes Rutherglen

On December 22, Ann Coll, a beloved mother of three and grandmother of eight, was found seriously injured at her Newfield Place residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene, a loss that sent shockwaves through the tight-knit community of Rutherglen. The police have launched a murder investigation into her untimely death, leaving the community in a state of shock and grief.

Solidarity in Sorrow

In response to the tragedy, a local resident started a GoFundMe campaign aimed at helping Ann’s family manage the funeral expenses and to give Ann a deserving farewell. The campaign has resonated deeply with the community, raising just under £6000 in a span of five days. Many donors have left heartfelt comments, expressing their condolences, and sharing fond memories of Ann, further underlining the immense impact she had on those around her.

An Unforgotten Legacy

Described as a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Ann Coll will be remembered for her kindness and the positive energy she radiated. The fundraising campaign and the community’s overwhelming response serve as a lasting tribute to her legacy. This unprecedented show of support is a beacon of unity, demonstrating the community’s resolve in supporting the bereaved family in these trying times.