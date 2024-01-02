en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Community Unites in Support of Ann Coll’s Family Following Tragic Death

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:29 am EST
Community Unites in Support of Ann Coll’s Family Following Tragic Death

61-year-old grandmother, Ann Coll, tragically found dead in her Rutherglen home, has inspired an outpouring of support from the community. A GoFundMe campaign initiated to assist Ann’s family with funeral expenses has raised nearly £6000 within five days, a testament to the community’s spirit of solidarity.

Tragedy Strikes Rutherglen

On December 22, Ann Coll, a beloved mother of three and grandmother of eight, was found seriously injured at her Newfield Place residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene, a loss that sent shockwaves through the tight-knit community of Rutherglen. The police have launched a murder investigation into her untimely death, leaving the community in a state of shock and grief.

Solidarity in Sorrow

In response to the tragedy, a local resident started a GoFundMe campaign aimed at helping Ann’s family manage the funeral expenses and to give Ann a deserving farewell. The campaign has resonated deeply with the community, raising just under £6000 in a span of five days. Many donors have left heartfelt comments, expressing their condolences, and sharing fond memories of Ann, further underlining the immense impact she had on those around her.

An Unforgotten Legacy

Described as a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Ann Coll will be remembered for her kindness and the positive energy she radiated. The fundraising campaign and the community’s overwhelming response serve as a lasting tribute to her legacy. This unprecedented show of support is a beacon of unity, demonstrating the community’s resolve in supporting the bereaved family in these trying times.

0
Crime Obituary
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unraveling the Schengen Visa Scam: An Investigation in Progress

By Rafia Tasleem

Arson Attack Damages St Asaph Bowling Green, Local Law Firm Steps in to Support

By Quadri Adejumo

Fatal Shooting in Newark: An Unresolved Tragedy

By Wojciech Zylm

Enforcement Directorate Targets Alleged Chinese-Controlled Companies in Money Laundering Probe

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Gang Rape in Agra Homestay: Five Arrested Including a Woman ...
@Crime · 4 mins
Gang Rape in Agra Homestay: Five Arrested Including a Woman ...
heart comment 0
Ethnic Conflict in Manipur Claims Four Lives

By Rafia Tasleem

Ethnic Conflict in Manipur Claims Four Lives
Christmas Day Assault: Man Charged, Family Left in Fear

By BNN Correspondents

Christmas Day Assault: Man Charged, Family Left in Fear
Rampant Vehicle Break-Ins Shatter Peace in East Haddam: Public Assistance Sought

By Salman Akhtar

Rampant Vehicle Break-Ins Shatter Peace in East Haddam: Public Assistance Sought
Minneapolis Woman in Custody Over Fatal Shooting in Marcy-Holmes Neighborhood

By Safak Costu

Minneapolis Woman in Custody Over Fatal Shooting in Marcy-Holmes Neighborhood
Latest Headlines
World News
Solihull Moors Triumph Over Chesterfield in a 2-0 Victory
33 seconds
Solihull Moors Triumph Over Chesterfield in a 2-0 Victory
Michigan State Triumphs over Indiana State in Thrilling Basketball Game
37 seconds
Michigan State Triumphs over Indiana State in Thrilling Basketball Game
Bangladesh Election Commission Cancels Paban's Candidacy Over Election Offenses
2 mins
Bangladesh Election Commission Cancels Paban's Candidacy Over Election Offenses
Michigan's Political U-Turn: A Democratic Triumph in 2022 Midterm Elections
3 mins
Michigan's Political U-Turn: A Democratic Triumph in 2022 Midterm Elections
Japan Advocates for a 'Free and Open International Order': A Shift in Strategic Messaging
3 mins
Japan Advocates for a 'Free and Open International Order': A Shift in Strategic Messaging
Canadian Government to Boost Financial Support for Residents in 2024
4 mins
Canadian Government to Boost Financial Support for Residents in 2024
Linking Obesity, Inflammation, and Insulin Resistance: The Role of GCA
4 mins
Linking Obesity, Inflammation, and Insulin Resistance: The Role of GCA
Crystal Palace's Win Offers Respite but Management Criticism and Internal Conflicts Persist
4 mins
Crystal Palace's Win Offers Respite but Management Criticism and Internal Conflicts Persist
Cumilla City Corporation CEO show-caused over alleged campaigning for 'boat' symbol
4 mins
Cumilla City Corporation CEO show-caused over alleged campaigning for 'boat' symbol
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
4 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app