Community Remembers Missing Child Summer Wells in Special Prayer Event

In the quiet town of Kingsport, Tennessee, a somber gathering took place at the Cedar Grove Baptist Church. This was not a regular service, but a special prayer event held in remembrance of Summer Wells, a child who has been missing for over two years. The sanctuary was filled with crosses, each bearing the face of a missing child, a poignant symbol of the community's loss and longing.

Remembering Summer Wells

As Summer's birthday approaches, community members decided to honor her memory and highlight the plight of other missing children. The event, under the guidance of Robin Lane and members of Awaken Ministries, aimed to provide solace to the families of the missing, and ensure that their names, especially that of Summer, are not forgotten. Lane expressed her commitment to keeping Summer's name in the public sphere, a beacon of hope to find her and bring her back.

Community United in Prayer

On a cold February evening, the Kingsport community gathered at the Cedar Grove Baptist Church. Their objective was not just to remember Summer Wells, but to stand together in prayer for all missing individuals and their families, signifying the strength and unity of this small Tennessee town. Among the attendees were family members of other missing individuals from Kingsport, including Layla Santanello and Hollynn Snapp, their presence a stark reminder of the urgency and gravity of the situation.

Continued Investigation

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, along with the FBI and the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office, continues to tirelessly investigate Summer's disappearance. Their efforts are a testament to the importance of finding the truth and bringing Summer home. The public is encouraged to contact the TBI with any information on the missing individuals, a call-to-action that emphasizes the collective responsibility of the community in solving these cases.