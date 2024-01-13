Community Rallies to Return Stolen Emotional Support Dog

On a chilly January evening, Houston’s Montrose area was shaken by an unexpected event. Dulce, an emotional support dog, was stolen from her owner’s car. The incident, which occurred on January 3rd, 2024, set off a widespread search for Dulce, a beloved member of the local community and an invaluable asset to Revision Houston, an organization dedicated to serving at-risk children.

Not Just a Pet, But a Pillar of Support

Rob Trevino is not just Dulce’s owner but the person who rescued her back in the summer of 2022. Over time, Dulce became more than just a pet to Trevino. She was an emotional support dog, serving as a calming presence in his life and the lives of the vulnerable kids at Revision Houston. Dulce’s golden and brown fur, white chest, and tan spots above her eyes made her a recognizable figure, her absence keenly felt by the community.

A Community Comes Together

Following Dulce’s disappearance, the community rallied in response. Local police sought a person of interest who later came forward, keen to clear his name and express his desire to aid in Dulce’s return. The search for Dulce became a testament to the power of community, as individuals came together to bring Dulce home.

A Happy Resolution

Eventually, the search came to a heartwarming conclusion. Two men returned Dulce to a Houston police substation, accepting a $1,000 reward offered by Trevino. In a gesture demonstrating the true spirit of the community, Trevino asked no questions, simply expressing his immense gratitude for the return of his cherished pet. Dulce’s return not only restored Trevino’s peace but also brought back the tranquility and kindness that she brought to the children at Revision Houston.