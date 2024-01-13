en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Community Rallies to Return Stolen Emotional Support Dog

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:38 pm EST
Community Rallies to Return Stolen Emotional Support Dog

On a chilly January evening, Houston’s Montrose area was shaken by an unexpected event. Dulce, an emotional support dog, was stolen from her owner’s car. The incident, which occurred on January 3rd, 2024, set off a widespread search for Dulce, a beloved member of the local community and an invaluable asset to Revision Houston, an organization dedicated to serving at-risk children.

Not Just a Pet, But a Pillar of Support

Rob Trevino is not just Dulce’s owner but the person who rescued her back in the summer of 2022. Over time, Dulce became more than just a pet to Trevino. She was an emotional support dog, serving as a calming presence in his life and the lives of the vulnerable kids at Revision Houston. Dulce’s golden and brown fur, white chest, and tan spots above her eyes made her a recognizable figure, her absence keenly felt by the community.

A Community Comes Together

Following Dulce’s disappearance, the community rallied in response. Local police sought a person of interest who later came forward, keen to clear his name and express his desire to aid in Dulce’s return. The search for Dulce became a testament to the power of community, as individuals came together to bring Dulce home.

A Happy Resolution

Eventually, the search came to a heartwarming conclusion. Two men returned Dulce to a Houston police substation, accepting a $1,000 reward offered by Trevino. In a gesture demonstrating the true spirit of the community, Trevino asked no questions, simply expressing his immense gratitude for the return of his cherished pet. Dulce’s return not only restored Trevino’s peace but also brought back the tranquility and kindness that she brought to the children at Revision Houston.

0
Crime Pets United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
23 seconds ago
India's Escalating Wildlife Trafficking: A Threat to Biodiversity
India’s wildlife trafficking issue is escalating, with a magnitude of natural resource loss that is becoming increasingly challenging to quantify, says Nithin Desai, Director of the Central India Wildlife Protection Society of India. The crux of the problem is the underreporting of crimes, making it difficult to comprehend the full extent of the situation. Routes
India's Escalating Wildlife Trafficking: A Threat to Biodiversity
Post Office Horizon Scandal: Call for Justice and Accountability Resounds
6 mins ago
Post Office Horizon Scandal: Call for Justice and Accountability Resounds
Belize City Shooting: Ambush on Baymen Avenue Marks Third Recent Incident
11 mins ago
Belize City Shooting: Ambush on Baymen Avenue Marks Third Recent Incident
Self-Defense Claim Contested in Maryland Shooting Case
41 seconds ago
Self-Defense Claim Contested in Maryland Shooting Case
Harvard in Legal Crosshairs Over Alleged Illegal Sale of Donated Bodies
42 seconds ago
Harvard in Legal Crosshairs Over Alleged Illegal Sale of Donated Bodies
Active Search for Missing 11-Year-Old Girl in Las Vegas
42 seconds ago
Active Search for Missing 11-Year-Old Girl in Las Vegas
Latest Headlines
World News
AI vs Human Coaches: An Experiment with ChatGPT for the 2024 Boston Marathon
16 seconds
AI vs Human Coaches: An Experiment with ChatGPT for the 2024 Boston Marathon
Belal Muhammad Faces Backlash over Comment; Jim Miller in UFC 300 Spotlight
26 seconds
Belal Muhammad Faces Backlash over Comment; Jim Miller in UFC 300 Spotlight
Transformative Development and Technology Adoption Underline Progress in Andhra Pradesh
37 seconds
Transformative Development and Technology Adoption Underline Progress in Andhra Pradesh
Iranian Interior Minister Calls for Increased Voter Participation and Effective Narratives
42 seconds
Iranian Interior Minister Calls for Increased Voter Participation and Effective Narratives
Travaris Robinson Steps Up as Georgia's Co-Defensive Coordinator Amidst College Football Coaching Changes
1 min
Travaris Robinson Steps Up as Georgia's Co-Defensive Coordinator Amidst College Football Coaching Changes
Packers Promote David Long Jr. from Practice Squad for Cowboys Game
1 min
Packers Promote David Long Jr. from Practice Squad for Cowboys Game
Wrexham AFC Triumphs Over AFC Wimbledon in Packed Home League Match
1 min
Wrexham AFC Triumphs Over AFC Wimbledon in Packed Home League Match
Hubert Hurkacz Begins Journey at Australian Open with First Challenger
6 mins
Hubert Hurkacz Begins Journey at Australian Open with First Challenger
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Ramaphosa Highlights Key Commitments and Goals
8 mins
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Ramaphosa Highlights Key Commitments and Goals
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
13 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app