Community Rallies after Student Deepinderjeet Singh's Tragic Drowning at Hobart Waterfront

In a chilling incident that unfolded on Hobart's waterfront, a young student from India, Deepinderjeet 'Deep' Singh, drowned after a violent attempted robbery led to his being pushed into the river. Singh, a restaurant worker known for his warm energy and kindness, was unable to swim, and despite the efforts of police officers who retrieved him from a moored police boat, he could not be resuscitated.

A Night Turned Tragic

Deepinderjeet Singh and a female companion were seated by Franklin Wharf on the fateful Monday night when they were attacked by a group. While the woman managed to break free and seek help, Singh, unfortunately, met a tragic end. His colleagues at the north Hobart restaurant where he worked, left bereft by his untimely death, remember him for his joyful spirit and kind-hearted nature.

A Community in Mourning

In the wake of this tragedy, Singh's friends have been lighting candles and exploring further tributes to honor his memory. A GoFundMe campaign was also launched with the aim of financing the repatriation of Singh's remains to his family in India. The campaign has seen an overwhelming response from the Tasmanian community, demonstrating their inherent spirit of unity and inclusivity, embracing all, irrespective of their origins.

Justice in Progress

As the shock of Singh's death subsides, the focus shifts towards ensuring justice. Following a comprehensive investigation by the police, four individuals, including three teenagers and an adult, have been charged in relation to the crime. A 17-year-old boy faces severe charges including manslaughter and aggravated robbery. The accused are slated to make their appearance in the Hobart Magistrates Court.