Community in Shock as Local Man Found Dead Outside Westminster Church

In a startling sequence of events, 62-year-old Stephen “Steve” Smallwood, a well-known local figure, was found dead with signs of homicide outside a church in Westminster on Friday. The location, familiar to Smallwood during his time of homelessness since 2020, was the scene of a shocking discovery that has left the community in distress.

Discovery of the Crime

The Westminster Police Department responded promptly to a distress call about an unresponsive man on the 13500 block of Goldenwest Street at around 3:38 p.m. Upon arrival, Smallwood’s lifeless body was discovered, showing signs of trauma consistent with homicide. No suspects were identified immediately at the scene, and the motive behind this heinous act remains shrouded in mystery.

A Plea for Witnesses

As the investigation proceeds, Deputy Chief of Police Cameron Knauerhaze has made a public appeal for witnesses. The Police Department is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist in their efforts to solve this case. The public’s cooperation could prove to be crucial in shedding light on this tragic incident. Information can be provided directly to detective Jonathan Figueroa or submitted anonymously via Orange County Crime Stoppers.

Investigation Continues

While the investigation is ongoing, authorities are diligently working to identify a suspect and uncover the motive behind Smallwood’s murder. The local community is reeling from the shock of this incident, and the urgency to bring justice to Steve Smallwood and his loved ones is palpable. As the Westminster Police Department continues to unravel this case, the community awaits answers with bated breath.