en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Community in Mourning: East Las Vegas Shooting Claims Life of Norzel Ross

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:47 pm EST
Community in Mourning: East Las Vegas Shooting Claims Life of Norzel Ross

In an appalling incident that unraveled in the early hours of Sunday, a man in his mid-50s was fatally shot in a domestic dispute at an apartment complex in east Las Vegas. The victim, identified by relatives as Norzel Ross, 55, was allegedly killed following an escalating argument with his girlfriend. The Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson shared that the verbal spat soon spiraled into a physical altercation, culminating in a tragic end.

The Role of the Girlfriend’s Son

The girlfriend’s son, who has not been named yet, reportedly stepped in during the heated exchange. In a shocking twist, he is believed to have fired the fatal shot that cost Ross his life. The son is currently in custody and is purportedly cooperating with the detectives in their ongoing investigation into the exact circumstances that led to the deadly shooting.

Ross’s Life and Influence

Ross, a father, had recently been dealt a blow with the loss of his job. Yet, to those who knew him, he was more than just a casualty of employment woes. His brother, Gavin Johnson, visibly shaken by the loss, described him as a ‘good dude’ and a supportive figure. His sister, Rae Lezron Yates, fondly remembered him as a rapper hailing from Kansas City. The night before his untimely demise, Ross had reportedly celebrated the victory of the Kansas City Chiefs, a testament to his enduring connection to his hometown.

Community in Mourning

The reaction from the community to Ross’s death has been one of deep sorrow. He was a well-loved figure, and news of his tragic end has sent shockwaves through those who knew him. While the Clark County coroner’s office is yet to officially release the identity of the deceased, the grief in the community is palpable. As authorities continue to unravel the events of the fateful morning, the community mourns the loss of a man known for his character and influence.

0
Crime United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
52 seconds ago
Off-Duty Police Recruit Accused of Indecent Assault Amidst Controversial Investigation
In a concerning incident that has raised eyebrows about the behavior of law enforcement personnel, an off-duty police recruit has been accused of indecently assaulting three fellow recruits during a social event at a restaurant and bar. The allegation was made public by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA), which oversaw the police investigation into
Off-Duty Police Recruit Accused of Indecent Assault Amidst Controversial Investigation
Former 'Teacher of the Year' Accused of Sexual Misconduct: A Look into the Contrast
2 mins ago
Former 'Teacher of the Year' Accused of Sexual Misconduct: A Look into the Contrast
Start-Up CEO Detained on Murder Charges: Tragedy Amidst a Custody Battle
2 mins ago
Start-Up CEO Detained on Murder Charges: Tragedy Amidst a Custody Battle
Zain Khan Criticizes Prison Conditions Amid Legal Proceedings Over Pedestrian Deaths
52 seconds ago
Zain Khan Criticizes Prison Conditions Amid Legal Proceedings Over Pedestrian Deaths
Gujarat Man Arrested for Rs 15.47 Lakh Fraudulent Scheme under Guise of Share Market Investments
57 seconds ago
Gujarat Man Arrested for Rs 15.47 Lakh Fraudulent Scheme under Guise of Share Market Investments
Melbourne Vehicular Attack Accused Voices Discontent with Prison Conditions
1 min ago
Melbourne Vehicular Attack Accused Voices Discontent with Prison Conditions
Latest Headlines
World News
Contradictory Trends in Mental Healthtech Funding: A Deep Dive
6 seconds
Contradictory Trends in Mental Healthtech Funding: A Deep Dive
The Inside Track: Expert Analysis of Upcoming UK and Irish Horse Races
1 min
The Inside Track: Expert Analysis of Upcoming UK and Irish Horse Races
NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong: A Crucial Clash in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024
1 min
NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong: A Crucial Clash in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024
Australian Open's New Spectator Rule Sparks Mixed Reactions
1 min
Australian Open's New Spectator Rule Sparks Mixed Reactions
The Crucial Role of Public Health Informatics in Perioperative and Critical Care
1 min
The Crucial Role of Public Health Informatics in Perioperative and Critical Care
Portland Trail Blazers Facing Phoenix Suns Sans Key Players: A Challenge to Overcome
1 min
Portland Trail Blazers Facing Phoenix Suns Sans Key Players: A Challenge to Overcome
Dr. Beth Mosley Talks Child Mental Health on Real Health Podcast
1 min
Dr. Beth Mosley Talks Child Mental Health on Real Health Podcast
UK A&E Departments Face Record High Waiting Times: A Crisis in the Making?
1 min
UK A&E Departments Face Record High Waiting Times: A Crisis in the Making?
The Undertaker's Steadfast Refusal to Vince McMahon's Spin-a-roonie Request
1 min
The Undertaker's Steadfast Refusal to Vince McMahon's Spin-a-roonie Request
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
29 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
34 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
1 hour
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app