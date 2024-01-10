en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Community Grapples with the Tragic Loss of Rebecca Post and Her Children in DUI Crash

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:53 pm EST
Community Grapples with the Tragic Loss of Rebecca Post and Her Children in DUI Crash

In a tragic turn of events, Rebecca Post, a recently promoted paralegal at Clark Law Group, and her two young children, Achilles Quintanilla, 6, and Leo Post-Quintanilla, 5, lost their lives in a suspected DUI crash in Henderson on January 7th. Known for her exceptional work ethic and radiant personality, Post’s untimely demise has left her colleagues and the community in shock.

A Tribute to a Dedicated Mother and Professional

Post, 38, was more than just an employee at Clark Law Group. She was a valued member of their professional family, known for her dedication to her work and the uplifting presence she brought to the office. To honor her memory, her colleagues created a touching tribute in her office, featuring personal items like a monogrammed stocking, her favorite soda, and a cherished family photograph.

Remembering the Young Lives Lost

The loss of Achilles and Leo, fondly remembered for their playful antics in their Southern Highlands neighborhood, has deepened the tragedy. The young boys were known for their participation in martial arts competitions, always cheered on by their dedicated mother.

Community Response and Support

As news of the tragedy spread, the community rallied together, expressing their condolences and support. The law firm’s managing partner, Jared Clark, spoke highly of Post, reminiscing about her professional skills and the warm presence of her sons in the office. A donation site has been established by Post’s daughter, Leighonna, to help fund memorial support for the family. Additionally, a vigil for the victims has been planned at Dennis Ortwein Elementary School, aimed at bringing the community together during this difficult time.

0
Accidents Crime United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
4 mins ago
Japan Implements Stricter Air Traffic Control Measures after Fatal Collision
In the wake of a fatal collision at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport that claimed five lives on January 2, Japan has implemented stringent safety measures to prevent future air traffic control mishaps. The tragic incident saw a Japan Airlines passenger jet collide with a coast guard aircraft on the runway, prompting the hurried evacuation of 379
Japan Implements Stricter Air Traffic Control Measures after Fatal Collision
East Lake Intersection: A Crossroads of Confusion and Concern
28 mins ago
East Lake Intersection: A Crossroads of Confusion and Concern
Fatal Single-Vehicle Accident Claims Life of Mountainburg Resident James L. Morgan
40 mins ago
Fatal Single-Vehicle Accident Claims Life of Mountainburg Resident James L. Morgan
Tragic Cricket Accident in Mumbai Highlights Safety Concerns
5 mins ago
Tragic Cricket Accident in Mumbai Highlights Safety Concerns
Truck-Crane Collision Causes Major Traffic Disruption on New Delhi's Ring Road
24 mins ago
Truck-Crane Collision Causes Major Traffic Disruption on New Delhi's Ring Road
Tragic Fire at Kuching Commercial Centre: Government Pledges Support to Bereaved Family
27 mins ago
Tragic Fire at Kuching Commercial Centre: Government Pledges Support to Bereaved Family
Latest Headlines
World News
Public Policy Dialogues 2024: A Deep Dive into Health Assurance Beyond Healthcare
1 min
Public Policy Dialogues 2024: A Deep Dive into Health Assurance Beyond Healthcare
Gabriel Ethel: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
1 min
Gabriel Ethel: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
Walmart+ Campaign with Andy Cohen Aims to Keep New Year Resolutions Alive
2 mins
Walmart+ Campaign with Andy Cohen Aims to Keep New Year Resolutions Alive
Trump Issues Warning: Potential Bedlam if Election Lost Amidst Ongoing Legal Battles
2 mins
Trump Issues Warning: Potential Bedlam if Election Lost Amidst Ongoing Legal Battles
Moeen Ali Names His Top Five Indian Cricketers of All Time
2 mins
Moeen Ali Names His Top Five Indian Cricketers of All Time
South Korea's Opposition Leader Calls for End to 'Politics of Hate' After Stabbing
2 mins
South Korea's Opposition Leader Calls for End to 'Politics of Hate' After Stabbing
Chinese Firms Repurpose Gaming Chips for AI amidst US Sanctions
3 mins
Chinese Firms Repurpose Gaming Chips for AI amidst US Sanctions
South Korea Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Calls for End to 'Politics of Hate' After Stabbing Attack
4 mins
South Korea Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Calls for End to 'Politics of Hate' After Stabbing Attack
Karnataka CM Urges Swift Implementation of KKRDB Action Plan
4 mins
Karnataka CM Urges Swift Implementation of KKRDB Action Plan
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
28 mins
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
4 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
4 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
6 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
6 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
7 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
8 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
8 hours
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app