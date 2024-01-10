Community Grapples with the Tragic Loss of Rebecca Post and Her Children in DUI Crash

In a tragic turn of events, Rebecca Post, a recently promoted paralegal at Clark Law Group, and her two young children, Achilles Quintanilla, 6, and Leo Post-Quintanilla, 5, lost their lives in a suspected DUI crash in Henderson on January 7th. Known for her exceptional work ethic and radiant personality, Post’s untimely demise has left her colleagues and the community in shock.

A Tribute to a Dedicated Mother and Professional

Post, 38, was more than just an employee at Clark Law Group. She was a valued member of their professional family, known for her dedication to her work and the uplifting presence she brought to the office. To honor her memory, her colleagues created a touching tribute in her office, featuring personal items like a monogrammed stocking, her favorite soda, and a cherished family photograph.

Remembering the Young Lives Lost

The loss of Achilles and Leo, fondly remembered for their playful antics in their Southern Highlands neighborhood, has deepened the tragedy. The young boys were known for their participation in martial arts competitions, always cheered on by their dedicated mother.

Community Response and Support

As news of the tragedy spread, the community rallied together, expressing their condolences and support. The law firm’s managing partner, Jared Clark, spoke highly of Post, reminiscing about her professional skills and the warm presence of her sons in the office. A donation site has been established by Post’s daughter, Leighonna, to help fund memorial support for the family. Additionally, a vigil for the victims has been planned at Dennis Ortwein Elementary School, aimed at bringing the community together during this difficult time.