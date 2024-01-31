Community Bids Farewell to Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik

For a community in mourning, the grandeur of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson served as a stark contrast to the tragic end of the man they gathered to honor. Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik, a revered figure in the local law enforcement, tragically took his own life, sending shockwaves through the community. A week after his death, the cathedral hosted a funeral mass to bid farewell to the late sheriff, drawing nearly a thousand mourners, including high-profile figures such as Governor Phil Murphy and Passaic County Democratic Chairman John Currie.

A Tribute to an Esteemed Lawman

The poignant service detailed Berdnik's law enforcement career and his impact on the community. His flag-draped coffin served as a solemn reminder of his dedication to public service. Among the sea of black uniforms, badges glittered under the cathedral's soft light, a silent salute from his fellow officers to a man who had spent his career ensuring the safety of his community.

Monsignor Geno Sylva's Comforting Address

Monsignor Geno Sylva, addressing the congregation, chose to dwell not on the circumstances of Berdnik's death but on his life. He spoke of Berdnik's character, recounting an anecdote of the late sheriff attempting to repair a heating unit during his grandson's baptism. This story, laced with gentle humor, painted a picture of a man who believed in fixing things, in making things right.

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney's Message of Mercy

In a move reflecting the evolving attitudes of the Catholic Church towards suicide, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney emphasized a message of mercy and understanding. He acknowledged the insights of modern psychology into the diminished responsibility of those who act out of despair, a clear departure from the Church's historical reservations about providing Christian burials to suicide victims.

As the mourners departed, a police escort led Berdnik's coffin from the cathedral to St. Michael's Cemetery in South Hackensack. The procession marked a final tribute to a man who left an indelible mark on the community and the people he served.