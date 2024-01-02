en English
Crime

Commissioners Declare Observance of Anti-Human Trafficking Month

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
Commissioners Declare Observance of Anti-Human Trafficking Month

In a significant stride toward combating human trafficking, the Commissioners have issued a proclamation declaring the observance of National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. This announcement, presented by Angie White, a Sexual Assault Advocate, underscores the seriousness of human trafficking—a crime that has earned a notorious reputation as the second-largest and fastest-growing criminal industry globally. Kansas, identified by the U.S. Justice Department, is an originating state for human trafficking, where a significant portion involves local children.

A Call for Action

The proclamation is more than just an acknowledgment; it serves as a resounding call to action for the community. The goal is to rally collective efforts to eliminate this egregious crime, provide support for victims, and reinforce the commitment to human dignity and justice. The focus is particularly on local children, who are disproportionately victimized.

Confronting the Scourge

The fight against human trafficking emphasizes the importance of awareness, prevention, and intervention. The proclamation reflects a broader national effort to confront and ultimately eradicate this violation of human rights. The community is tasked with not just acknowledging the problem, but also actively participating in its solution.

Unveiling the Underbelly

In a related development, Attorney General Chris Carr announced the indictment of Denorris Hutchinson and Natasha Bridges in Fulton County on charges of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude. This case originates from Operation Not Forgotten, during which a 17-year-old victim was recovered from a hotel in Fulton County. Both Hutchinson and Bridges are alleged to have trafficked the underage female. In a testament to the relentless efforts of the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, a second underage victim, a 15-year-old female, was identified, with Hutchinson also alleged to have trafficked her.

Crime Human Rights United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

