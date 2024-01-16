Commerce Resident Sentenced for Child Pornography Crimes

Andrew Shane Hartman, a resident of Commerce, Oklahoma, has been handed a prison sentence of 108 months by U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell for the heinous crimes of Distribution and Receipt of Child Pornography. The severity of the sentence reflects the gravity of Hartman's actions and serves as a stern warning to others involved in such abhorrent activities.

Uncovering the Illicit Activities

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) first exposed Hartman's illicit activities. The agency discovered that Hartman had been distributing images and videos depicting child sexual abuse in various chat rooms. This disturbing revelation led to his arrest, sending shock waves through the community.

A Breach of Trust

Following his arrest, Hartman was initially granted supervised release. However, this trust proved to be misplaced as Hartman violated the conditions of his release. This infringement resulted in Hartman being taken into custody again, underscoring the danger he posed to society.

Justice Served

Hartman will now serve his sentence in a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility, pending his transfer. On completion of his prison term, he will face a supervised release period of 12 years. Additionally, he is mandated to register as a sex offender, a lifelong label that will serve as a constant reminder of his heinous acts.

The case against Hartman was meticulously built by the FBI and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher J. Nassar and Joshua M. Carmel. The sentence marks a victory in the fight against child exploitation and a step forward in ensuring the safety and well-being of children.