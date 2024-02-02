Commerce City Police Hunt for Suspect Vehicle in Attempted Kidnapping Case

In the quiet suburban sprawl of Denver's Commerce City, an unsettling event has put the community on high alert. The Commerce City Police Department is on a relentless pursuit for a vehicle believed to be linked to an attempted kidnapping that unfolded on January 17. The vehicle in question, suspected to be a Nissan Altima or Maxima, carries distinct features: tinted windows and a markedly damaged front driver's side headlight area. The car's color, as discerned from the photos shared by the police, oscillates between silver and light blue.

Unraveling the Incident

As per the police detectives, the vehicle and its driver could be instrumental in the attempted abduction of a teenage girl. The incident unfolded in the fading light of late afternoon, between 4:30 and 5:00 PM, in proximity to Second Creek Elementary School. The suspect, in his vehicle, allegedly tailed the girl over a span of approximately three blocks, from 100th Avenue and Laredo Drive all the way to 97th Avenue.

Community Alert and Call for Assistance

It was then that the teenager, sensing the looming threat, reached out to her parents. This triggered a substantial search operation spearheaded by the city police. The department has earnestly pleaded for any leads regarding the vehicle or the suspect, urging the public to contact the Commerce City tipline at 303-289-3626. The police department reassures that informants can opt to remain anonymous while sharing crucial information.

The Suspect and the Vehicle

The driver is described as a Hispanic man, presumably in his 30s, with a full black beard reaching down to his chest, and a distinctive snake tattoo slithering down his left arm. The silver or light-blue vehicle, possibly a Nissan Altima or Maxima, stands out with its tinted windows and the noticeable damage to the front driver's side headlight area. The search for this vehicle is not merely a pursuit for a tangible object, but a quest for justice and safety. This incident serves as a potent reminder that while the world may appear tranquil, vigilance remains paramount.