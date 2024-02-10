Columbus-based Trucking Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud

In a federal court, Gurtej Singh, the Columbus-based transportation company owner, pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

Accused of overbilling shippers and consolidating shipments to save on delivery costs, Singh's actions resulted in the loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of goods. His admission of guilt included confessing to opening sealed trailers and removing goods, as well as lying to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration in 2019.

Gurtej Singh, associated with multiple trucking companies, provided interstate transportation to manufacturers and retailers. Often receiving premium payments for reserving entire cargo trucks, Singh, along with others, took the payments but still consolidated shipments.

This deception led to significant financial loss for clients who believed they were paying for exclusive transport.

One glaring instance of Singh's deceit involved a shipment of Bath and Body Works products worth nearly $230,000. The delivery to Reynoldsburg arrived with an intact seal, but the contents were missing. A search warrant executed at a Columbus warehouse revealed missing products and other pallets of goods intended for an Amazon warehouse in Groveport.