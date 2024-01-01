en English
Crime

Colorado Springs Woman Arrested in UK for Allegedly Murdering Her Children

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 10:19 am EST
Colorado Springs Woman Arrested in UK for Allegedly Murdering Her Children

Kimberlee Singler, a 35-year-old woman from Colorado Springs, has been arrested in the United Kingdom on charges of allegedly murdering her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son, and attempting to kill her 11-year-old daughter. The incident, which is shrouded in familial violence, took place in Colorado Springs, marking an international pursuit for justice.

Transnational Arrest for a Local Crime

Singler’s arrest in the UK indicates the gravity of her alleged crimes. Initially, she cooperated with the investigation but disappeared after a false burglary report at her home. The international authorities, including the FBI, were involved in her pursuit, resulting in her arrest without incident across the Atlantic. The severity of the charges against Singler suggests a deeply troubling situation.

Familial Tragedy Amidst Legal Battle

At the heart of this tragic incident is an ongoing legal battle between Singler and her ex-husband. The deaths of the two children, identified as Aden and Elianna ‘Ellie’ Wentz, occurred amidst this custody dispute. Singler now faces multiple charges, including first-degree felony murder, child abuse, and attempted murder, with a court-ordered bond set at $10 million.

Surviving Child’s Road to Recovery

Singler’s 11-year-old daughter survived the heartbreaking occurrence and is now recovering. She was found injured at the scene, hospitalized and later released. Currently, she is safe and accounted for in the Colorado Springs area. The child’s resilience provides a glimmer of hope in this otherwise tragic narrative.

Crime International Relations United States
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

