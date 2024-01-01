en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Colorado Springs Woman Accused of Killing Her Children Arrested in UK

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:12 am EST
Colorado Springs Woman Accused of Killing Her Children Arrested in UK

On December 30th, 2024, Kimberlee Singler, a 35-year-old woman from Colorado Springs, was arrested in the United Kingdom under grave charges of homicide involving her children. Singler, suspected of killing her two children and injuring a third, had been the subject of an intense manhunt since the discovery of her children’s bodies on December 19th. The victims, a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, were found dead at their home in Colorado Springs, where both Singler and her 11-year-old daughter were found injured. Singler had been missing since December 23rd, prompting the issuance of an arrest warrant three days later.

A Complex Case Spanning Jurisdictions

This case is peculiar due to its international nature. The arrest in the United Kingdom implies complex legal proceedings as it spans multiple jurisdictions. Details regarding the extradition process are pending. The case has prompted an exhaustive investigation into the timeline of events, Singler’s motive behind the alleged crimes, and her actions leading up to her arrest.

Unraveling the Details

Investigators determined that an initial burglary claim made on the day of the children’s death was unfounded. Singler, who was treated at the hospital following the incident, was allowed to leave but was later arrested with charges pending. The suspect is facing multiple charges, including first-degree felony murder, attempted first-degree murder, and child abuse resulting in death. Her bond has been set at $10 million.

Unfolding Human Tragedy

The horrific incident has sent shockwaves through the community and beyond. The deceased children, identified as Aden and Elianna ‘Ellie’ Wentz, reportedly died amidst an ongoing legal battle between Singler and her ex-husband over parenting time and other issues. Court documents reveal that Singler was scheduled to bring the children to her ex-husband for a holiday visit, adding another layer to the unfolding tragedy. Authorities have yet to release additional information regarding the identities of the children or Singler’s specific location in the UK.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Lyari Gang War Operative Arrested in Dramatic Police Encounter

By Mazhar Abbas

Backstage Confrontation at Tamar Braxton's Concert: What Really Happened?

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Lawyer Shot Dead Over Casteist Remark

By Rafia Tasleem

The Silent Crisis: Violence Against Women in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Former NFL Star Muhammad Wilkerson Arrested Again on DUI and Firearm C ...
@Crime · 27 mins
Former NFL Star Muhammad Wilkerson Arrested Again on DUI and Firearm C ...
heart comment 0
70-Year-Old Woman Raped and Killed in Mwea: Outrage and Calls for Justice

By Israel Ojoko

70-Year-Old Woman Raped and Killed in Mwea: Outrage and Calls for Justice
New Year’s Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action

By Mazhar Abbas

New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
Drink-Driving Clampdown Post Rhythm and Vines Festival Reveals Concerning Disregard for Road Safety

By Mazhar Abbas

Drink-Driving Clampdown Post Rhythm and Vines Festival Reveals Concerning Disregard for Road Safety
Rising Violence in Plateau State, Nigeria: A Cry for Justice and Reparations

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Rising Violence in Plateau State, Nigeria: A Cry for Justice and Reparations
Latest Headlines
World News
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
2 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Under the Sword: The Pressures and Intricacies of Football Management
4 mins
Under the Sword: The Pressures and Intricacies of Football Management
Packers' Playoff Destiny in Their Own Hands as Epstein's Court Documents Stir Public Interest
4 mins
Packers' Playoff Destiny in Their Own Hands as Epstein's Court Documents Stir Public Interest
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
6 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Taiwan's Upcoming Presidential Election: A Test of Democracy Amid China's Warnings
6 mins
Taiwan's Upcoming Presidential Election: A Test of Democracy Amid China's Warnings
RJD's Controversial Poster Stirs Political Unrest Ahead of 2024 Elections
7 mins
RJD's Controversial Poster Stirs Political Unrest Ahead of 2024 Elections
South African Students Show Growing Interest in Teaching, Healthcare Careers
7 mins
South African Students Show Growing Interest in Teaching, Healthcare Careers
Pope Francis Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Peace, Solidarity, and Hope
12 mins
Pope Francis Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Peace, Solidarity, and Hope
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Rings in 2024 with Fitness, Balance, and New Projects
17 mins
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Rings in 2024 with Fitness, Balance, and New Projects
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
2 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
6 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
24 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
38 mins
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
53 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
56 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
58 mins
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
59 mins
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
60 mins
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app