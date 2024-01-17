Colorado Springs Police Arrests Troy Deck linked to Multiple Sexual Assaults and Burglaries

In a significant breakthrough, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has apprehended 54-year-old Troy Deck, shedding light on a string of sexual assaults and burglaries that had plagued the city. Deck, previously known to law enforcement as a registered sex offender, was arrested on December 29, 2023, for failing to comply with registration mandates.

Trail of Sexual Assaults and Burglaries

Throughout the summer of 2023, CSPD received multiple reports of a man, subsequently identified as Deck, lurking near Colorado College and peering into windows, occasionally donning a white ski mask. The investigation linked Deck to at least 11 episodes of invasion of privacy for sexual gratification spanning from December 2022 to September 2023.

Deck's Tangled Web of Crimes

Beyond the invasion of privacy incidents, Deck was pinpointed as a suspect in a burglary and sexual assault case from August 2023. A second arrest warrant was issued on January 3, 2024, for stalking charges, showing the extent of Deck's crimes. A third warrant was served on January 16, 2024, for additional undisclosed offenses, further exposing the severity of his actions.

CSPD's Public Appeal

The Colorado Springs Police Department has made a public appeal, urging potential victims or those with any information related to these incidents to step forward. This proactive step exemplifies CSPD's commitment to ensuring justice is served and may lead to the discovery of other incidents linked to Deck.