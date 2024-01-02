en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Colorado Springs Mother Arrested in UK for Alleged Murder of Her Children

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:30 pm EST
Colorado Springs Mother Arrested in UK for Alleged Murder of Her Children

In a horrifying turn of events, a Colorado Springs mother, Kimberlee Singler, has been accused of the murder of two of her children and the attempted murder of a third. Singler, 35, now faces serious charges including first-degree murder, attempted murder, child abuse, and assault. The shocking incident took place amidst a bitter legal dispute between Singler and her ex-husband over the children’s custody.

Arrest Across the Atlantic

After the grisly incident, Singler disappeared from Colorado Springs, leading to an international search for her. The hunt ended in the United Kingdom, where she was arrested in the Kensington section of London. She appeared in Westminster Magistrates’ Court, facing extradition to the U.S. on the grave charges against her. The involvement of the FBI in the search for Singler emphasizes the far-reaching efforts of law enforcement in dealing with such heinous crimes.

The Tragic Incident

On December 19, Singler’s 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son were found dead in their home, while her 11-year-old daughter was hospitalized with minor injuries. Initially, Singler cooperated with the police but soon became uncooperative, a change in behavior that led to her arrest. Singler, who was found with minor injuries at her home, was initially thought to be a victim rather than a suspect. However, as the investigation unfolded, the horrifying truth came to light.

The Legal Aftermath

Singler now faces four counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. Her arrest in the United Kingdom marks the beginning of a complex legal process that involves her extradition to the United States. The case stands as a stark reminder of the gravity of crimes involving children and the relentless pursuit of justice across borders.

0
Crime United Kingdom United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Public Vandalism Unchecked: A Wake-up Call for Law Enforcement

By BNN Correspondents

Man Gunned Down in Baillou Hill Heights: 110th Homicide of 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

India Labels Canada-based Gangster Goldy Brar as a Terrorist: A Breakthrough in Anti-Terror Measures

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Grim Discovery Sparks Investigation and Call for Action in Las Pinas City

By BNN Correspondents

A Violent Start to 2024: From Mobile to California ...
@Crime · 49 mins
A Violent Start to 2024: From Mobile to California ...
heart comment 0
Authorities Seize $10M Worth of Narcotics: A Glimpse into the Scale of Drug Trafficking

By BNN Correspondents

Authorities Seize $10M Worth of Narcotics: A Glimpse into the Scale of Drug Trafficking
New Year’s Celebration Turns Deadly: Shooting in Downtown Los Angeles

By Momen Zellmi

New Year's Celebration Turns Deadly: Shooting in Downtown Los Angeles
Man Caught Filming Minor in Changing Room at Swansea Water Park

By BNN Correspondents

Man Caught Filming Minor in Changing Room at Swansea Water Park
Decade-Long Mystery Solved: Unidentified Man in Irish Sea Finally Named

By BNN Correspondents

Decade-Long Mystery Solved: Unidentified Man in Irish Sea Finally Named
Latest Headlines
World News
Africa in 2024: A Year of Transformation and Challenges
41 seconds
Africa in 2024: A Year of Transformation and Challenges
Turkey Gears Up for High-Stakes Local Elections
2 mins
Turkey Gears Up for High-Stakes Local Elections
Sudan's Political Crisis: A Ray of Hope as Dagalo Meets Pro-Democracy Politicians
3 mins
Sudan's Political Crisis: A Ray of Hope as Dagalo Meets Pro-Democracy Politicians
Opinium Poll Unveils Public Discontent Over Brexit Implications
4 mins
Opinium Poll Unveils Public Discontent Over Brexit Implications
Japan Rocked by Powerful Earthquake as US Braces for Political Volatility
5 mins
Japan Rocked by Powerful Earthquake as US Braces for Political Volatility
Israeli Supreme Court Strikes Down Key Component of Netanyahu's Judicial Reform
5 mins
Israeli Supreme Court Strikes Down Key Component of Netanyahu's Judicial Reform
2024: A Year of Promise and Uncertainty for Racing Game Enthusiasts
7 mins
2024: A Year of Promise and Uncertainty for Racing Game Enthusiasts
Salah's Stupendous Performance Secures Liverpool's Win Against Newcastle
8 mins
Salah's Stupendous Performance Secures Liverpool's Win Against Newcastle
Epstein Case Reignites Debate with Expected Release of Court Documents
10 mins
Epstein Case Reignites Debate with Expected Release of Court Documents
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
3 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
3 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
4 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
4 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
5 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
5 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app