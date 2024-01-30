Colorado Springs Man Sentenced for Role in U.S. Capitol Riot

Jonathan David Grace, a 49-year-old man from Colorado Springs, has been sentenced to a two-year prison term and a three-year supervised release for his role in the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot. Grace, who pleaded guilty to a felony charge of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, is also mandated to pay $5,000 in fines and $2,000 in restitution.

Grace's Role in the Capitol Riot

Following his attendance at the 'Stop the Steal' rally, Grace joined the rioters at the Capitol, entering the restricted area. He took part in a coordinated effort to push against law enforcement officers in a confined corridor, known as the Tunnel, using his body weight to force the officers back. Grace was embroiled in the violent clashes that included yelling coordinated chants like 'Heave! Ho!' and physically resisting the police.

Continuous Assault Despite Expulsion

Despite being expelled from the Tunnel multiple times, Grace repeatedly returned to the front lines of the mob to continue his assault against law enforcement. Grace was present when a Metropolitan Police Department officer was attacked by the rioters after being dragged out of the Tunnel.

Arrest and Prosecution

Grace was arrested by the FBI on March 30, 2023, in Colorado. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division's Counterterrorism Section, with assistance from the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

Since the Capitol breach, over 1,265 individuals have been charged with related crimes, with more than 440 of them charged with felonies for assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation into the events of January 6 continues.