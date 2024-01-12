en English
Crime

Colorado Springs Hosts Groundbreaking Anti-Trafficking Roundtable

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:47 pm EST
Colorado Springs Hosts Groundbreaking Anti-Trafficking Roundtable

On National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Colorado Springs became the epicenter of a crucial discussion on human trafficking. The city hosted a roundtable discussion, bringing together key figures engaged in the fight against labor and sex trafficking. This groundbreaking private event was organized by The Exodus Road, a nonprofit organization co-founded by Laura and Matt Parker. The organization, born from the Parkers’ personal experience of assisting a trafficked Burmese girl, has made a tangible impact with the rescue of 513 victims in the past year.

Unraveling the Tapestry of Trafficking

The meeting aimed to dissect current anti-trafficking efforts, exposing gaps and discussing solutions. Attendees included representatives from national, state, and local organizations, law enforcement officers, prosecutors, and staff members from the offices of U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper. The conversation traversed a wide range of issues, from the vulnerability of certain groups, such as homeless youth, LGBTQ+ community members, and undocumented migrants, to emerging trends in trafficking like online exploitation and peer-to-peer trafficking among youth.

Colorado’s Battle Against Trafficking

Despite concerted efforts, Colorado’s current anti-trafficking measures have received a ‘C’ grade from Shared Hope International. Highlighting the state’s struggle, Jo-Ann O’Neil of the Human Trafficking Task Force of Southern Colorado and Lt. Mark Chacon of the Colorado Springs Police underlined the importance of better victim identification, more safe spaces for survivors, and enhanced training for professionals likely to encounter trafficking situations. The discussion also emphasized the need for a more coordinated response at local, regional, and statewide levels.

A Call for Legislative Action

The Exodus Road is not just advocating for a stronger on-the-ground response, but also for legislative action. The organization is pushing for the passage of the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention and Protection Reauthorization Act of 2023. This Act, if passed, could significantly bolster anti-trafficking initiatives, providing a more robust framework for protection, prevention, and prosecution. This discussion, therefore, served as a stark reminder of the urgent and comprehensive action required to combat human trafficking, a global issue affecting an estimated 1.1 million individuals in the U.S. and 27 million worldwide.

Crime Human Rights United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

