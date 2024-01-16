Colorado Police Seek Assistance in Locating Missing 23-Year-Old James Moen

The Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) in Colorado has launched a public appeal in a bid to locate 23-year-old James Moen, missing since January 9, 2024. Known also by his nicknames Jem and Tristin Ragan, Moen is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds.

Vehicle Details

He is associated with a 2003 black Nissan Altima, which is distinctive due to its lack of a bumper. The vehicle bears Colorado license plates numbered CCZ-C40, making it readily identifiable.

Last Known Location

The most recent information suggests that Moen's last known location was in the Glade Park area within the Colorado National Monument, a region known for its rugged terrain and sweeping landscapes.

Public Appeal

In their ongoing search, the Grand Junction Police Department is calling on anyone with information about Moen's whereabouts to come forward. They urge individuals to contact the department at their provided phone number, 970-242-6707. The hope is that public assistance will expedite the search process and bring about Moen's safe return.