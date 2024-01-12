Colorado Funeral Home Under Investigation for Severe Neglect and Misconduct

In a shocking revelation, an FBI agent recently testified that investigators discovered close to 200 abandoned bodies in a neglected Colorado funeral home. The gruesome scene included bodies, some dating back to 2019, left in a state of severe neglect, with bodily fluids several inches deep on the floor and maggots in attendance.

The funeral home’s owners, who now stand accused, were found attempting to flee to Oklahoma amidst mounting financial pressures and fears of being exposed. Posing a grim picture, the FBI agent stated how these owners had contemplated disposing of the bodies by digging a massive hole or resorting to fire. The charges against them include abuse of a corpse, theft, money laundering, and forgery.

Investigation Deepens

As the investigation deepens, efforts are in full swing to identify the bodies using fingerprints, dental records, and DNA. The authorities also stumbled upon a bone grinder and a homemade water cremation machine at the funeral home, adding another layer of horror to the ongoing case.

The case has sparked widespread outrage and concerns over the lack of regulatory oversight of funeral homes and the enforcement of industry standards. Some grieving relatives also allege receiving fake ashes instead of the cremated remains of their loved ones, further exacerbating the situation. With numerous sets of remains yet to be identified, the search for answers continues.