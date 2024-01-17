Colorado Community Shocked as Human Remains Found in Sold House

The tranquility of a Colorado neighborhood was shattered when cleaning crews stumbled upon a gruesome find in a recently sold house. The crews, who were sorting through leftover items in a residence on the 2900 block of Pinyon Avenue, located in the unincorporated area of Mesa County, discovered human remains in a deep freezer. The Mesa County Sheriff's Office has since initiated a homicide investigation into the chilling discovery, which was made around 2:30 p.m. on a Friday afternoon.

Gruesome Discovery and Homicide Investigation

The house, previously occupied by a mother and son, had been sold in haste, leaving behind unwanted items. Among these was the deep freezer, which was included in an online listing for 'free stuff.' However, nobody expected the horrifying contents that lay within. The gruesome find has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting immediate action from the local law enforcement.

An Isolated Incident?

Despite the macabre discovery, the Sheriff's Office has assured residents that this appears to be an isolated incident, posing no ongoing threat to the community. Earlier, a neighbor had reported unusual smells emanating from the house, which the former resident claimed were from making catfish bait. As of now, the veracity of this claim remains uncertain.

Respect for Victim's Privacy

In deference to the privacy of the victim and their family, the Sheriff's Office has refrained from releasing additional details at this time. The identity of the victim, along with the cause and manner of death, are pending determination by the Mesa County Coroner's Office. The investigation continues as authorities work diligently to piece together the circumstances surrounding this unsettling case.