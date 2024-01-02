en English
Colombia

Colombian Senator’s Brother Pleads Guilty to US Narcotics Charges

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:56 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:41 pm EST
Colombian Senator’s Brother Pleads Guilty to US Narcotics Charges

The saga of narcotics crime took another turn when Álvaro Córdoba, brother of Colombian Senator Piedad Córdoba, pled guilty to federal narcotics charges. The U.S. court heard his admission of conspiring to channel at least 500 grams of cocaine into the United States, a crime carrying a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and potentially extending beyond twenty. Significantly, his plea does not include a commitment to cooperate with law enforcement.

Arrest and Extradition

Álvaro Córdoba’s arrest in 2022 in Medellin, Colombia, and his subsequent extradition to the U.S. under the administration of President Gustavo Petro was a noteworthy event. This decision came under the spotlight due to Petro’s leftist leanings and his past as a rebel, factors that made his approval of the extradition a significant gesture.

Senator Piedad Córdoba’s Stance

While the Colombian Senator has not been accused of any involvement in her brother’s drug conspiracy, she has been a vocal critic of the U.S. and an advocate for peace with rebel groups in Colombia. Her allegations of political persecution following her brother’s arrest have not impacted the extradition proceedings.

Details of the Case

The case against Álvaro Córdoba involves a DEA sting operation, with Colombian court records indicating that he offered to introduce a DEA informant to guerrillas who could assist in smuggling cocaine to New York. He is also alleged to have provided a cocaine sample to the informant and discussed arms support from a FARC dissident group. President Petro’s decision to extradite Córdoba to the U.S. has been viewed favorably by Washington, despite Petro’s criticism of the U.S.-led war on drugs.

Álvaro Córdoba’s sentencing is scheduled for April 11, and the repercussions of this case continue to reverberate in the corridors of power in both Colombia and the United States.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

