Colombian Man Arraigned for Alleged Murder of Ex-Partner in Malta

On a recent Sunday, the streets of Sliema, Malta, echoed with a tale of tragedy. A 43-year-old Colombian man, Fabian Eliuth Garcia, was arraigned in a local court, charged with the alleged murder of his former partner, Sandra Ramirez. Despite pleading not guilty, Garcia had earlier turned himself into the police, confessing to the crime through a mobile phone translation app.

The Confession and Arrest

According to the confession, Garcia claimed he stabbed Ramirez during an argument at his residence. The police, acting on his surrender and confession, found Ramirez’s body in a rented apartment on Sir George Borg Street. The body bore the gruesome evidence of multiple stab wounds. Following the discovery, Garcia was promptly arrested. No request for bail was made, and he remains in custody.

The Victim and the Accused

Sandra Ramirez, a former physical education teacher from Colombia, had been a resident of Malta since October 2022. She was a sales assistant at The Point shopping mall, known for her positive and helpful demeanor. Her employer remembered her as a hardworking individual, one whose kindness and cheerfulness resonated within the mall’s corridors. Her infectious laughter, now silenced, forms part of the narrative of her life.

On the other hand, Garcia, the accused, lived in the same apartment with Ramirez. No previous reports of domestic violence had been filed against him prior to the incident. Social media posts reveal that the pair had a close relationship, having even traveled together in the months leading up to the tragic event.

The Legal Proceedings

The case is being prosecuted by lawyers from the Attorney General’s office and Police Inspectors. Legal aid lawyer Julia Micallef Stafrace has been appointed as Garcia’s defense counsel. The hearing will be held before Duty Magistrate Dr. Elaine Rizzo. As the legal proceedings unfold, the pleas for justice for Sandra Ramirez echo across Malta and Colombia, raising questions about the safety of women and the scourge of domestic violence.