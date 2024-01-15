en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Colombia

Colombian Man Arraigned for Alleged Murder of Ex-Partner in Malta

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
Colombian Man Arraigned for Alleged Murder of Ex-Partner in Malta

On a recent Sunday, the streets of Sliema, Malta, echoed with a tale of tragedy. A 43-year-old Colombian man, Fabian Eliuth Garcia, was arraigned in a local court, charged with the alleged murder of his former partner, Sandra Ramirez. Despite pleading not guilty, Garcia had earlier turned himself into the police, confessing to the crime through a mobile phone translation app.

The Confession and Arrest

According to the confession, Garcia claimed he stabbed Ramirez during an argument at his residence. The police, acting on his surrender and confession, found Ramirez’s body in a rented apartment on Sir George Borg Street. The body bore the gruesome evidence of multiple stab wounds. Following the discovery, Garcia was promptly arrested. No request for bail was made, and he remains in custody.

The Victim and the Accused

Sandra Ramirez, a former physical education teacher from Colombia, had been a resident of Malta since October 2022. She was a sales assistant at The Point shopping mall, known for her positive and helpful demeanor. Her employer remembered her as a hardworking individual, one whose kindness and cheerfulness resonated within the mall’s corridors. Her infectious laughter, now silenced, forms part of the narrative of her life.

On the other hand, Garcia, the accused, lived in the same apartment with Ramirez. No previous reports of domestic violence had been filed against him prior to the incident. Social media posts reveal that the pair had a close relationship, having even traveled together in the months leading up to the tragic event.

The Legal Proceedings

The case is being prosecuted by lawyers from the Attorney General’s office and Police Inspectors. Legal aid lawyer Julia Micallef Stafrace has been appointed as Garcia’s defense counsel. The hearing will be held before Duty Magistrate Dr. Elaine Rizzo. As the legal proceedings unfold, the pleas for justice for Sandra Ramirez echo across Malta and Colombia, raising questions about the safety of women and the scourge of domestic violence.

0
Colombia Crime Malta
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Colombia

See more
14 hours ago
Sofia Vergara Opens Up on Public Divorce, Shines Light on Privacy
In a world where the personal lives of celebrities are often under the microscope, Sofia Vergara, the iconic Colombian-American actress best known for her role in ‘Modern Family,’ has candidly discussed her public divorce from Joe Manganiello. Vergara’s profound reflections on her personal journey underscore the complexities faced by public figures striving to maintain their
Sofia Vergara Opens Up on Public Divorce, Shines Light on Privacy
Colombia Landslide: Rising Death Toll, Ongoing Rescue Efforts Continue
1 day ago
Colombia Landslide: Rising Death Toll, Ongoing Rescue Efforts Continue
Karol G and Feid's Love Story: From Rumors to Public Affection
1 day ago
Karol G and Feid's Love Story: From Rumors to Public Affection
Beloved Colombian Woman Sandra Ramirez Brutally Murdered in Sliema
1 day ago
Beloved Colombian Woman Sandra Ramirez Brutally Murdered in Sliema
President Petro's Visit Awaited as Chocó Mourns Over 30 Lives Lost in Landslide
1 day ago
President Petro's Visit Awaited as Chocó Mourns Over 30 Lives Lost in Landslide
NTSB Probes Brightline Train Crashes; Global News Roundup
1 day ago
NTSB Probes Brightline Train Crashes; Global News Roundup
Latest Headlines
World News
Afghanistan and Pakistan Unite to Combat Infectious Diseases
6 seconds
Afghanistan and Pakistan Unite to Combat Infectious Diseases
Obong Victor Attah Advocates for True Federalism in Nigeria: A Necessary Condition for Progress
9 seconds
Obong Victor Attah Advocates for True Federalism in Nigeria: A Necessary Condition for Progress
Busisiwe Mkhwebane's Legal Battle for Pension Sparks National Discourse
20 seconds
Busisiwe Mkhwebane's Legal Battle for Pension Sparks National Discourse
K League 1: A New Kick-Off, A Renewed Passion for Football in South Korea
23 seconds
K League 1: A New Kick-Off, A Renewed Passion for Football in South Korea
Election 2024 Update: ECP Greenlights Printing of 250 Million Watermarked Ballot Papers for Enhanced Security
31 seconds
Election 2024 Update: ECP Greenlights Printing of 250 Million Watermarked Ballot Papers for Enhanced Security
ActionSA Announces Nominee for Tshwane Deputy Executive Mayor
38 seconds
ActionSA Announces Nominee for Tshwane Deputy Executive Mayor
Victorian Taxpayers Bankroll Tennis Australia with $100 Million: Uncovering Transparency and Accountability
43 seconds
Victorian Taxpayers Bankroll Tennis Australia with $100 Million: Uncovering Transparency and Accountability
North Korea's Foreign Minister Visits Russia: An Attempt to Strengthen Military Alliances Amid Global Isolation
46 seconds
North Korea's Foreign Minister Visits Russia: An Attempt to Strengthen Military Alliances Amid Global Isolation
Naturalisation in Football: A Tale of Two Teams, Hong Kong and Mainland China
52 seconds
Naturalisation in Football: A Tale of Two Teams, Hong Kong and Mainland China
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
26 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
55 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app