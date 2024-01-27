Colombian 'Harry Potter' Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping and Assaulting U.S. Soldiers

Jeffersson Arango Castellanos, a Colombian national infamously known as 'Harry Potter', has pleaded guilty to a brazen kidnapping and assault of two U.S. Army soldiers in Bogotá, Colombia, in March 2020. The soldiers, who were on temporary duty in Colombia, fell prey to a chilling plot involving spiked drinks, robbery, and abduction. The case has shone a spotlight on the vulnerabilities of international personnel, even those serving in the military, to local criminal elements.

Orchestrated Crime at the Colombian Pub

Arango, along with his accomplices Kenny Julieth Uribe Chiran and Pedro Jose Silva Ochoa—who are still at large—executed their crime at the Colombian Pub, located in the bustling Zona T area. According to the evidence presented, Arango and Uribe laced the soldiers' drinks with benzodiazepines, a class of depressants known for their potent effects. The unsuspecting soldiers were incapacitated, setting the stage for the subsequent criminal act.

Abduction and Robbery

Once the soldiers were rendered helpless, they were abducted in Silva's vehicle. The trio proceeded to rob the soldiers, stealing their wallets, debit and credit cards, and cellphones. The soldiers were later discovered in a disoriented and vulnerable state, underlining the severity of the assault they had endured. They subsequently received medical treatment to overcome the physical aftermath of their ordeal.

Legal Consequences for Arango

Arango, who was extradited to the U.S. in May 2023, faced federal charges, pleading guilty to four counts, including conspiracy to kidnap an internationally protected person. These charges carry weighty legal consequences. Arango now faces a possible sentence of life imprisonment. The final sentencing will be announced by a federal district court judge at a later date, marking the culmination of this harrowing case.