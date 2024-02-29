Colombian Gaula Police Rescue Edward Muñoz Plazas: Successful Operation After 15 Days

The Gaula, a specialized unit of the Colombian National Police, successfully rescued Edward Mauricio Muñoz Plazas, the young man from the municipality of Acevedo who had been kidnapped on February 15. One of the alleged kidnappers has been apprehended by the authorities.

Son of Entrepreneur Kidnapped: Edward Muñoz Plazas Abducted in Acevedo

On February 15, Edward Mauricio Muñoz Plazas, the son of a well-known entrepreneur, was abducted in the municipality of Acevedo. Several individuals confronted him as he exited one of his family's supermarkets in the urban area of Acevedo.

Gaula Rescues Edward Muñoz Plazas: Kidnapping Caught on Camera

Security camera footage captured the moment when several armed men intimidated and forced him into a vehicle that departed towards the municipality of Suaza, Huila. After 15 days of uncertainty, the Gaula successfully rescued Edward Mauricio Muñoz Plazas.

Kidnapper Arrested: Police Rescue Edward Muñoz Plazas in Acevedo

According to initial reports, one of the kidnappers has been arrested by the authorities. During the operation conducted in the rural area of the municipality of Timaná, southern Huila, another individual fled upon realizing the presence of the Gaula, escaping from the location where they held the young man from Acevedo hostage.