Colombia

Colombian Councilman Assassinated on New Year’s Eve: A Wave of Violence Against Public Officials

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:14 pm EST
Colombian Councilman Assassinated on New Year’s Eve: A Wave of Violence Against Public Officials

In a tragic and shocking incident, Colombian councilman Eliecid Avila was assassinated on New Year’s Eve in the city of Tuluá, Colombia. A 17-year-old, suspected member of the local gang ‘La Inmaculada,’ approached Avila on a motorcycle, shot him in the head, and then fled the scene. Avila was celebrating the dawn of the new year with his family and friends when this tragedy struck.

A Beloved Politician’s Untimely End

Avila, a conservative lawmaker, was due to be sworn in for his third consecutive term the following day. He was expected to serve as the president of the Tuluá City Council in 2024. After the incident, he was rushed to Tomás Uribe Uribe Hospital but succumbed to his injuries two days later, leaving a city and a country in mourning.

The Pursuit of Justice

General William Salamanca of the Colombia National Police announced an operation to capture the suspect, whose identity remains undisclosed due to being a minor. The teenager is also wanted in connection with another murder case. Tuluá City Mayor Gustavo Vélez stated that Avila’s assassination was likely orchestrated by leaders of ‘La Inmaculada’ and ‘Oficina’ gangs from prison. The authorities had been alerted to a threat against Avila’s life.

Increasing Violence Against Public Officials

Avila’s death marks a period of escalating violence against public officials in the region. Just a week prior, Elmer Abonía, the mayor of Guachené, was murdered, making it the first mayoral assassination in Colombia in 20 years. In response to these heinous crimes, Valle del Cauca Governor Dilian Toro has offered a $12,900 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Avila’s killers.

The recent wave of violence has sent shockwaves through the region, raising concerns over the safety of public officials and the alarming rise in gang-related activities. The Colombian society and the international community eagerly await justice for Avila and a strong response to this surge in violence.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

