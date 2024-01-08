Colombia and Ecuador Dismantle Major Drug Cartel, Los Curva: Leaders Captured

In a significant blow to the global narcotics landscape, Colombia and Ecuador have successfully dismantled a major drug trafficking organization, known as Los Curva. This organization had been responsible for exporting up to five tons of cocaine per month to the United States and Europe. The operation culminated on Saturday, concluding a year-long relentless pursuit of the drug cartel.

Arrest of the Cuero Brothers

The law enforcement agencies’ joint operation led to the capture of Colombian brothers Hader and Dairon Cuero, the key figures behind Los Curva. Hader Cuero is a significant capture, given that he is also sought by the U.S. on drug trafficking charges. The brothers’ apprehension was announced in a joint press conference by Colombian and Ecuadorian police officials, marking a triumphant moment in the countries’ fight against the drug trade.

Impact on the Drug Trade

The operation’s success is expected to significantly disrupt cocaine shipments and deliver a substantial blow to the drug trade. Los Curva’s activities were generating over $2 billion a year in profits, a testament to the scale of their operations. The successful operation against this drug trafficking behemoth signifies a potentially crippling impact on the drug trade, both in volume and monetary terms.

The Modus Operandi of Los Curva

Los Curva reportedly used speed boats and ships under the Mexican flag to move drugs to Mexico, and from there, to other destinations. Their web of illicit operations extended far, with connections to Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel and cartels in the Balkan region of Europe. In the process of this operation, six Colombians and 22 Ecuadoreans were previously captured, revealing the extent of Los Curva’s operation and its reach across national boundaries.

In conclusion, the capture of the Cuero brothers and the dismantling of Los Curva mark a significant victory against the global drug trade. This operation has disrupted a primary cocaine supply chain to the United States and Europe, potentially altering the dynamics of drug trafficking across these regions.