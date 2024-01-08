en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Colombia

Colombia and Ecuador Dismantle Major Drug Cartel, Los Curva: Leaders Captured

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:40 pm EST
Colombia and Ecuador Dismantle Major Drug Cartel, Los Curva: Leaders Captured

In a significant blow to the global narcotics landscape, Colombia and Ecuador have successfully dismantled a major drug trafficking organization, known as Los Curva. This organization had been responsible for exporting up to five tons of cocaine per month to the United States and Europe. The operation culminated on Saturday, concluding a year-long relentless pursuit of the drug cartel.

Arrest of the Cuero Brothers

The law enforcement agencies’ joint operation led to the capture of Colombian brothers Hader and Dairon Cuero, the key figures behind Los Curva. Hader Cuero is a significant capture, given that he is also sought by the U.S. on drug trafficking charges. The brothers’ apprehension was announced in a joint press conference by Colombian and Ecuadorian police officials, marking a triumphant moment in the countries’ fight against the drug trade.

Impact on the Drug Trade

The operation’s success is expected to significantly disrupt cocaine shipments and deliver a substantial blow to the drug trade. Los Curva’s activities were generating over $2 billion a year in profits, a testament to the scale of their operations. The successful operation against this drug trafficking behemoth signifies a potentially crippling impact on the drug trade, both in volume and monetary terms.

The Modus Operandi of Los Curva

Los Curva reportedly used speed boats and ships under the Mexican flag to move drugs to Mexico, and from there, to other destinations. Their web of illicit operations extended far, with connections to Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel and cartels in the Balkan region of Europe. In the process of this operation, six Colombians and 22 Ecuadoreans were previously captured, revealing the extent of Los Curva’s operation and its reach across national boundaries.

In conclusion, the capture of the Cuero brothers and the dismantling of Los Curva mark a significant victory against the global drug trade. This operation has disrupted a primary cocaine supply chain to the United States and Europe, potentially altering the dynamics of drug trafficking across these regions.

0
Colombia Crime Ecuador
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Colombia

See more
6 hours ago
FISU America Gears Up for a Trio of Global Sports Events in 2024
In the annals of FISU America’s history, 2024 emerges as a significant year, with the region poised to host three major sports events, each a spectacle of global student athleticism. These championships include the FISU World University Championships in Fin Swimming in Pereira, Colombia, the FISU World University Bicycle Championships in San Carlos, Costa Rica,
FISU America Gears Up for a Trio of Global Sports Events in 2024
Spanish Sailor Survives Two Weeks Adrift: A Reminder of Maritime Risks
21 hours ago
Spanish Sailor Survives Two Weeks Adrift: A Reminder of Maritime Risks
Wayuu Community Grapples with Devastating Drought Aftermath and Ongoing Struggles
1 day ago
Wayuu Community Grapples with Devastating Drought Aftermath and Ongoing Struggles
Gang Violence in Latin America: The Tragic Tale of Andrés Camilo Romaña and the Fight Against Youth Recruitment
16 hours ago
Gang Violence in Latin America: The Tragic Tale of Andrés Camilo Romaña and the Fight Against Youth Recruitment
Colombian Senator's Brother Pleads Guilty to Federal Narcotics Charges in New York
16 hours ago
Colombian Senator's Brother Pleads Guilty to Federal Narcotics Charges in New York
Youth in the Crossfire: Decoding Gang Violence in Quibdó, Colombia
16 hours ago
Youth in the Crossfire: Decoding Gang Violence in Quibdó, Colombia
Latest Headlines
World News
Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua Breaks NFL Records in Thrilling Game Against 49ers
49 seconds
Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua Breaks NFL Records in Thrilling Game Against 49ers
RJ Barrett Shines in Raptors' Dominant Victory Over Warriors
3 mins
RJ Barrett Shines in Raptors' Dominant Victory Over Warriors
Parliamentary Candidate Jennifer Johnson Under Fire for Conspiracy Theory Retweets
3 mins
Parliamentary Candidate Jennifer Johnson Under Fire for Conspiracy Theory Retweets
Winnipeg Jets: A Flight Towards Deep Playoff Run
3 mins
Winnipeg Jets: A Flight Towards Deep Playoff Run
Jahmal Harvey: A Rising Star in Boxing Gears up for the 2024 Olympics
4 mins
Jahmal Harvey: A Rising Star in Boxing Gears up for the 2024 Olympics
Contentious TDR Deal in Wakad Cancelled Amid Allegations of Irregularities
6 mins
Contentious TDR Deal in Wakad Cancelled Amid Allegations of Irregularities
Orange Army Bolsters Ranks with South African Talent, Gears up for Upcoming Tournament
7 mins
Orange Army Bolsters Ranks with South African Talent, Gears up for Upcoming Tournament
Lifespan Recovery Center Steps Up to Aid Patients After Sudden Closure of RCCA
7 mins
Lifespan Recovery Center Steps Up to Aid Patients After Sudden Closure of RCCA
Manchester United Duo May Join African Cup of Nations Under CAF Regulations
7 mins
Manchester United Duo May Join African Cup of Nations Under CAF Regulations
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
7 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app