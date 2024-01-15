en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

College Professor Accused of Stalking, Assaulted – A Twist in the Tale

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:56 am EST
College Professor Accused of Stalking, Assaulted – A Twist in the Tale

In a shocking incident, 48-year-old college professor, Dr. Nitin Gajanan Shekhapure, was accused of stalking a law student and subsequently assaulted, leading to a significant loss of hearing. The incident occurred in the vicinity of the Karishma housing society in Karve Nagar, at the Palki hotel. The assault was carried out by the girl’s friend, 19-year-old Soham Rupesh Sawant from Kothrud, resulting in Shekhapure reporting a 50-60% loss of hearing in his left ear.

Professor Accused and Assaulted

Shekhapure, who is a respected academic holding a doctorate, was arrested and charged with stalking and molestation but was later released on bail. In a role reversal, he also filed a complaint against Sawant, who is now facing charges including causing grievous hurt and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code. The police are currently on the lookout for Sawant, seeking his arrest.

A Twisted Tale of Misunderstanding?

The professor asserts that the entire incident was a misunderstanding and has been vocal about the trauma it has inflicted on him and his family. The Alankar police, led by Assistant Police Inspector Pankaj Pawar, are investigating both complaints.

The Broader Picture: Safety and Misconduct in Academia

This incident follows a string of similar allegations in the academic sector, both in India and abroad, raising serious concerns about student safety and misconduct within the education system. It’s a stark reminder of the importance of ensuring safe academic environments and the diligent pursuit of justice for all parties involved.

0
Crime India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
53 seconds ago
Passenger Faces Legal Action for Assault on IndiGo Flight
A disruptive passenger on an IndiGo flight is facing severe repercussions for his unruly behaviour. Sahil Katariya, aboard flight number 6E 2175 from Delhi to Goa, assaulted and misbehaved with the crew, even going as far as to physically assault the co-pilot, Anup Kumar. The incident has sparked legal action and a potential ban from
Passenger Faces Legal Action for Assault on IndiGo Flight
Karachi Shooting Incidents Spotlight Journalist Safety and Law & Order Concerns
11 mins ago
Karachi Shooting Incidents Spotlight Journalist Safety and Law & Order Concerns
Mohammed Adnan Fined for Cocaine Possession in Burnley
11 mins ago
Mohammed Adnan Fined for Cocaine Possession in Burnley
West Park Woman Faces Court Over Knife and Drug Possession
1 min ago
West Park Woman Faces Court Over Knife and Drug Possession
Navi Mumbai Murder Unveils a Tale of Betrayal and Greed
2 mins ago
Navi Mumbai Murder Unveils a Tale of Betrayal and Greed
Fatal Deputy-Involved Shooting Follows Attempted Robbery in South Los Angeles
6 mins ago
Fatal Deputy-Involved Shooting Follows Attempted Robbery in South Los Angeles
Latest Headlines
World News
Fantasy Basketball Shift: Emerging Players and New Opportunities
42 seconds
Fantasy Basketball Shift: Emerging Players and New Opportunities
CH & FC Secure Victory Over Police SC in Nippon Paint Rugby League
43 seconds
CH & FC Secure Victory Over Police SC in Nippon Paint Rugby League
Kenan Yildiz: The Rising Star of Juventus Drawing Interest from Liverpool
56 seconds
Kenan Yildiz: The Rising Star of Juventus Drawing Interest from Liverpool
St Helens Star People's Choice Award: A Salute to NHS Heroes
1 min
St Helens Star People's Choice Award: A Salute to NHS Heroes
US Observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day Amidst Nationwide Closures
1 min
US Observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day Amidst Nationwide Closures
UK's Universal Credit Reforms: A Blow to Individuals with Disabilities and Mental Health Conditions
1 min
UK's Universal Credit Reforms: A Blow to Individuals with Disabilities and Mental Health Conditions
Anchorage Mayoral Race: Filing Period Commences Amidst Intense Preparations
2 mins
Anchorage Mayoral Race: Filing Period Commences Amidst Intense Preparations
Ukrainian Tennis Stars Shine Amidst National Conflict
2 mins
Ukrainian Tennis Stars Shine Amidst National Conflict
Raith Rovers' Confidence Unshaken Despite Championship Slump, Asserts Josh Mullin
2 mins
Raith Rovers' Confidence Unshaken Despite Championship Slump, Asserts Josh Mullin
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app