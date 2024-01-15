College Professor Accused of Stalking, Assaulted – A Twist in the Tale

In a shocking incident, 48-year-old college professor, Dr. Nitin Gajanan Shekhapure, was accused of stalking a law student and subsequently assaulted, leading to a significant loss of hearing. The incident occurred in the vicinity of the Karishma housing society in Karve Nagar, at the Palki hotel. The assault was carried out by the girl’s friend, 19-year-old Soham Rupesh Sawant from Kothrud, resulting in Shekhapure reporting a 50-60% loss of hearing in his left ear.

Professor Accused and Assaulted

Shekhapure, who is a respected academic holding a doctorate, was arrested and charged with stalking and molestation but was later released on bail. In a role reversal, he also filed a complaint against Sawant, who is now facing charges including causing grievous hurt and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code. The police are currently on the lookout for Sawant, seeking his arrest.

A Twisted Tale of Misunderstanding?

The professor asserts that the entire incident was a misunderstanding and has been vocal about the trauma it has inflicted on him and his family. The Alankar police, led by Assistant Police Inspector Pankaj Pawar, are investigating both complaints.

The Broader Picture: Safety and Misconduct in Academia

This incident follows a string of similar allegations in the academic sector, both in India and abroad, raising serious concerns about student safety and misconduct within the education system. It’s a stark reminder of the importance of ensuring safe academic environments and the diligent pursuit of justice for all parties involved.