en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

College Principal Booked for Abetment to Suicide Following Clerk’s Death

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:32 pm EST
College Principal Booked for Abetment to Suicide Following Clerk’s Death

In a shocking turn of events, Tirath Ram Basra, the principal of Nawab Jassa Singh Ahluwalia Government College in Kapurthala, has been booked under section 306 for abetment to suicide. A complaint lodged by the mother of a deceased female clerk, who was employed at the college, alleges that Basra subjected her daughter to severe mental torture, which led to an irreversible deterioration of her health, eventually culminating in her death.

Principal Accused of Harassment

The FIR was filed at the Urban Estate Police Station, accusing Basra of both mental and physical harassment of the female employee. The continuing abuse is said to have precipitated her health condition, leading to her untimely demise. However, no arrest has been made as of yet in connection with the allegations.

Mother Appeals for Justice

The victim’s mother, who filed the complaint, blames the mental torment inflicted by the principal for her daughter’s deteriorating health and subsequent hospitalization. She was admitted to a hospital in Mohali, where she battled for her life for the last 15 days before succumbing to her illness on December 30.

Family Protests Outside College Campus

In the aftermath of the tragic incident, the victim’s family staged a protest outside the college campus on January 1. They demanded stringent action against Basra for his alleged role in the mental torture that contributed to the clerk’s illness and her eventual death.

The family of the accused principal refutes these allegations as false, claiming that the police have shown bias in the matter. The principal’s own health issues and his subsequent hospitalization have also been brought up in his defense. The police have, however, proceeded to arrest Basra for further investigation, marking a significant development in this gripping case that has shaken the academic community.

0
Crime Education India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
40 seconds ago
A Twist in Anna Nagar Hit-and-Run Case: A Premeditated Murder Unveiled
In a shocking revelation, a seemingly random hit-and-run accident in Anna Nagar has been unveiled as a meticulously planned murder. The victim, a scrap dealer known as J Premkumar, was intentionally run over by a vehicle driven by an individual identified as Sarathkumar. This act was not a spur-of-the-moment decision, but rather a calculated move
A Twist in Anna Nagar Hit-and-Run Case: A Premeditated Murder Unveiled
Senior FBI Official Violated Sexual Harassment, Religious Discrimination Policies: DOJ Inspector General
3 mins ago
Senior FBI Official Violated Sexual Harassment, Religious Discrimination Policies: DOJ Inspector General
Audacious Robbery Attempt at Santa Ana's El Farol Meat Market
4 mins ago
Audacious Robbery Attempt at Santa Ana's El Farol Meat Market
Young Man Brutally Murdered in Patna District: An Ongoing Investigation
1 min ago
Young Man Brutally Murdered in Patna District: An Ongoing Investigation
CGC Addresses Tampered Comic Book Incident: Offers Review and Compensation
1 min ago
CGC Addresses Tampered Comic Book Incident: Offers Review and Compensation
Court Documents Clarify Trump's Connection with Epstein's Properties
1 min ago
Court Documents Clarify Trump's Connection with Epstein's Properties
Latest Headlines
World News
Pragya Singh Thakur Balances Judicial Process and Party Directives Amid Controversies
28 seconds
Pragya Singh Thakur Balances Judicial Process and Party Directives Amid Controversies
Lucy Hale Marks Two Years of Sobriety, Reflects on Personal Journey
41 seconds
Lucy Hale Marks Two Years of Sobriety, Reflects on Personal Journey
Clark County School Board Elections: Garcia Morales Re-elected as President
49 seconds
Clark County School Board Elections: Garcia Morales Re-elected as President
Rashid Shaheed: From Undrafted Player to Pro Bowl Starter
54 seconds
Rashid Shaheed: From Undrafted Player to Pro Bowl Starter
Three Pittsburgh Steelers Selected for NFL 2024 Pro Bowl Games
59 seconds
Three Pittsburgh Steelers Selected for NFL 2024 Pro Bowl Games
Three Signs Your Child Needs a Doctor: Insights from Mayo Clinic's Dr. Angela Mattke
1 min
Three Signs Your Child Needs a Doctor: Insights from Mayo Clinic's Dr. Angela Mattke
Habersham Central and Buford Girls' Basketball Teams Clinch Victories
2 mins
Habersham Central and Buford Girls' Basketball Teams Clinch Victories
Jelena Ostapenko Dedicates Brisbane Win to Late Father on His Death Anniversary
3 mins
Jelena Ostapenko Dedicates Brisbane Win to Late Father on His Death Anniversary
Rudder Girls' Basketball Team Triumphs Over Magnolia in Overtime Clash
3 mins
Rudder Girls' Basketball Team Triumphs Over Magnolia in Overtime Clash
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app