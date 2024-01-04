College Principal Booked for Abetment to Suicide Following Clerk’s Death

In a shocking turn of events, Tirath Ram Basra, the principal of Nawab Jassa Singh Ahluwalia Government College in Kapurthala, has been booked under section 306 for abetment to suicide. A complaint lodged by the mother of a deceased female clerk, who was employed at the college, alleges that Basra subjected her daughter to severe mental torture, which led to an irreversible deterioration of her health, eventually culminating in her death.

Principal Accused of Harassment

The FIR was filed at the Urban Estate Police Station, accusing Basra of both mental and physical harassment of the female employee. The continuing abuse is said to have precipitated her health condition, leading to her untimely demise. However, no arrest has been made as of yet in connection with the allegations.

Mother Appeals for Justice

The victim’s mother, who filed the complaint, blames the mental torment inflicted by the principal for her daughter’s deteriorating health and subsequent hospitalization. She was admitted to a hospital in Mohali, where she battled for her life for the last 15 days before succumbing to her illness on December 30.

Family Protests Outside College Campus

In the aftermath of the tragic incident, the victim’s family staged a protest outside the college campus on January 1. They demanded stringent action against Basra for his alleged role in the mental torture that contributed to the clerk’s illness and her eventual death.

The family of the accused principal refutes these allegations as false, claiming that the police have shown bias in the matter. The principal’s own health issues and his subsequent hospitalization have also been brought up in his defense. The police have, however, proceeded to arrest Basra for further investigation, marking a significant development in this gripping case that has shaken the academic community.