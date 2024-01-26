Collaborative Narcotics Operation in Marshall, Texas Leads to Significant Arrest

In an operation that underscored the relentless pursuit of law enforcement in combating drug-related crimes, 43-year-old Travis Keith Harris was arrested on Friday in Marshall, Texas. The arrest followed a meticulous narcotics search carried out at a property located at 610 South Carter Street, a stone's throw away from Wiley College. The search led to the unearthing of approximately 36 grams of methamphetamines and a handgun.

Collaborative Effort Leads to Significant Narcotics Arrest

The operation was a collaborative effort involving multiple law enforcement agencies. The Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, the Marshall Police Department Special Response Team, and Harrison County's Emergency Response Team came together in this strategic operation. Harris, who was on parole at the time of the arrest, now faces charges as a felon in possession of a firearm.

Charges Against Harris

In addition to the firearm possession, Harris was charged with the delivery of a controlled substance in a quantity ranging from four to 200 grams within a drug-free zone. The proximity of the property to Wiley College, which was less than 100 feet, amplified the gravity of the charges.

Harrison County Sheriff Brandon J. Fletcher commended the joint efforts of the local law enforcement agencies in capturing Harris.