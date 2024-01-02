Cold Case Revived: Rally for Justice in Henry Alejandro’s Mysterious Disappearance

On the dawn of 2024, the silence of a cold New Year’s Day was broken by the cries for justice echoing through Torrevieja’s Plaza de la Constitucion. Demanding renewed vigor in the stagnant investigation into Henry Alejandro Jimenez Marin’s disappearance on New Year’s Eve 2018, his family and friends rallied, their pleas echoing through the air.

Family’s Struggle for Justice

At the heart of this outcry was Henry’s mother, Gina Marin. Her face, etched with years of grief and frustration, reflected the family’s tireless struggle with the Civil Guard’s handling of the case. Despite their efforts to provide substantial leads and information, the investigation had hit a dead end. The family resorted to hiring private detectives, unearthing an assault on Henry by an Icelandic citizen with a history of run-ins with the law.

An Icelandic Connection and a Stalled Investigation

According to the family’s findings, the suspect allegedly confessed to assaulting Henry, who vanished without a trace. Any possible traces of his movements post-assault were swallowed by the shadows, with no camera footage to shed light on his mysterious disappearance. Despite this admission, the assailant has since returned to his home country, Iceland. Gina Marin sharply criticized the Civil Guard’s stance that without a body, no crime can be investigated, expressing her anguish over their inaction in the face of substantial evidence and eyewitness accounts.

A Plea for Renewed Efforts

The rally in the plaza was an emphatic indictment of what the group described as a ‘paralyzed’ and effectively ‘archived’ investigation. The crowd’s chants and signs were a stark reminder of the justice still sought for Henry, a 20-year-old young man who vanished into thin air on a New Year’s Eve night. The family’s relentless pursuit of truth continues, bolstered by the support of the SOS Desaparecidos association and the public’s assistance, as they remain hopeful of unearthing the truth behind Henry’s tragic disappearance.