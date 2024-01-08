en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Cold Case Breakthrough: Gruesome Crime Scene Victim Identified After 13 Years

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:52 pm EST
Cold Case Breakthrough: Gruesome Crime Scene Victim Identified After 13 Years

In a significant advancement in a cold case that has remained unsolved for almost 13 years, the identity of a gruesome crime scene victim has finally been revealed. The body, found in a California vineyard, has been identified as Ada Beth Kaplan, a 64-year-old resident of Canyon Country, California. The victim’s body was discovered in a shocking state, drained of blood and decapitated, which had made identification and forensic examination challenging.

Breakthrough in Cold Case through Advancements in Forensic Technology

The identification of Kaplan was made possible through advances in DNA testing and genetic genealogy techniques. These technological advancements have breathed new life into the investigation, providing potential links to the perpetrator and motives behind the crime. Yet, the suspect involved in Kaplan’s death remains elusive.

Another Cold Case Cracked

In a parallel development, the Toronto Police have identified a suspect in the 1982 cold case murder of Kevin McBride. The suspect, identified as William Taylor, would have been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder had he been alive today. Much like the Kaplan case, this identification was also facilitated by advancements in forensic testing and the use of DNA databanks.

Justice May Finally Be Served

The identification of Kaplan marks a significant leap forward in a case that has held a community in suspense for over a decade. While law enforcement may hold back details to preserve the integrity of the investigation, this development signifies renewed attention to the case, offering hope that justice may finally be served for the victim and their family.

0
Crime Law
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Victoria Police Search for Teen Trio in Connection to Armed Robberies and Kidnappings
On a seemingly ordinary October evening in Tarneit, Melbourne’s west, an unexpected wave of crime unfolded that has left Victoria Police seeking public assistance. The events of October 29 last year, involving two armed robbery and kidnapping incidents orchestrated by three teenagers, have led to an ongoing investigation that demands community cooperation. Consecutive Crimes, One
Victoria Police Search for Teen Trio in Connection to Armed Robberies and Kidnappings
Operation Rampart: Cracking Down on Dangerous Social Media Trends in Rail Networks
14 mins ago
Operation Rampart: Cracking Down on Dangerous Social Media Trends in Rail Networks
Sydney Homeowner Threatened with Car Bomb for Flying Palestine Flag
16 mins ago
Sydney Homeowner Threatened with Car Bomb for Flying Palestine Flag
Las Vegas Felon Sentenced Amidst High Security After Courtroom Assault
1 min ago
Las Vegas Felon Sentenced Amidst High Security After Courtroom Assault
South Africa Stares Down the Barrel: Mass Shootings Surge in Early 2024
6 mins ago
South Africa Stares Down the Barrel: Mass Shootings Surge in Early 2024
Andrew Tate Eyes Epstein's Island Amidst Legal Turmoil
8 mins ago
Andrew Tate Eyes Epstein's Island Amidst Legal Turmoil
Latest Headlines
World News
Secret Files Reveal Connection Between Alcohol Abuse and Youth Suicides in Northwest Australia
36 seconds
Secret Files Reveal Connection Between Alcohol Abuse and Youth Suicides in Northwest Australia
Biden Targets Black Voters in South Carolina, Condemns White Supremacy
48 seconds
Biden Targets Black Voters in South Carolina, Condemns White Supremacy
Political Upheaval in France: Prime Minister Resigns Over Immigration Law
56 seconds
Political Upheaval in France: Prime Minister Resigns Over Immigration Law
Pakistan Dismisses U.S. 'Country of Particular Concern' Designation
1 min
Pakistan Dismisses U.S. 'Country of Particular Concern' Designation
Kellyanne Conway Urges American Citizens to Actively Engage in Democracy
1 min
Kellyanne Conway Urges American Citizens to Actively Engage in Democracy
Tragic Death of Toddler Following Hospital Discharge Ignites Medical Negligence Claims
2 mins
Tragic Death of Toddler Following Hospital Discharge Ignites Medical Negligence Claims
The Struggle of Katie Bisson: Raising Awareness for Topical Steroid Withdrawal
2 mins
The Struggle of Katie Bisson: Raising Awareness for Topical Steroid Withdrawal
2024: The Year of Mental Health - Resolutions from Experts
3 mins
2024: The Year of Mental Health - Resolutions from Experts
Man Survives Lightning Strike: A Stark Reminder of Nature's Fury
3 mins
Man Survives Lightning Strike: A Stark Reminder of Nature's Fury
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
3 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
5 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
7 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
10 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
12 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
12 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
12 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
12 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
12 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app