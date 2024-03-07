Coimbatore Heist Masterminded by Cuddalore Prison Inmate: ₹13 Lakh, Jewels Stolen

In a daring act of crime that underscores the audacity of criminal networks, a notorious rowdy, currently incarcerated in Cuddalore Central Prison, orchestrated a bold heist in Coimbatore, leaving the city's law enforcement in shock. The incident, which unfolded on January 25, involved a meticulously planned robbery at the home of businessman Kamlesh Modi in RS Puram, resulting in a significant loss of cash and valuable ornaments.

Planning from Behind Bars

The mastermind behind this elaborate scheme is North D Baskar alias Baskar, a 37-year-old inmate with a reputation for criminal activities. Despite being behind bars for the past two years, Baskar managed to establish a communication network with the outside world, enabling him to recruit a 14-member team for the heist. This operation highlights the challenges law enforcement faces in curbing the influence of incarcerated criminals.

The Day of the Heist

On the day of the robbery, the Modi family was away attending the Marudhamalai Murugan Temple for the Thaipusam festival. Seizing the opportunity, Baskar's team executed the plan with precision. They arrived at Modi's residence in two cars and a bike, overpowered the family members present, and fled with ₹13 lakh in cash along with gold and diamond ornaments weighing approximately 50 sovereigns. The swift nature of this crime left the community in disbelief and raised concerns over the safety of residents in the area.

Investigation and Arrests

Following Kamlesh Modi's complaint, the police sprang into action, leading to the arrest of seven members of the gang. Through diligent investigative work, including the analysis of mobile phone call records, the authorities were able to link the crime back to Baskar, confirming his role as the mastermind. The police's efforts also resulted in the recovery of 300 grams of gold ornaments and ₹5 lakh in cash. This case not only underscores the importance of advanced investigative techniques but also highlights the ongoing battle against organized crime.

As the community grapples with the implications of this audacious crime, questions arise about the efficacy of prison security measures and the need for more stringent controls to prevent inmates from conducting illegal activities. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the lengths to which criminal networks will go to achieve their objectives, even from behind bars. It underscores the urgent need for law enforcement agencies to adapt and find new strategies to combat these evolving threats.