Coimbatore Doctor Robbed of Rs 70,000 at Sickle Point: A Late Night Ordeal

In a shocking incident in Coimbatore, a doctor faced a harrowing experience when robbed of Rs 70,000 by two assailants at sickle point. The incident, occurring late on Friday, has raised concerns about safety in the area. Dr. Shyam Kumar, a 32-year-old medical professional employed at a leading hospital in Peelamedu, became the victim of this audacious crime.

Advertisment

Unexpected Encounter

Dr. Kumar, accustomed to his routine evening walks near Codissia, encountered an unforeseen threat around 9 pm on Friday. Two individuals confronted him, brandishing a sickle, and demanded money. With no cash on hand, Dr. Kumar was coerced into transferring Rs 20,000 from his e-wallet to the assailants. The ordeal did not end there; the criminals escorted him to his residence, compelling him to withdraw an additional Rs 50,000 from an ATM using his debit card. The culprits finally released Dr. Kumar at Peelamedu Bridge at around 1.50 am on Saturday.

Police Investigation Underway

Advertisment

The incident has prompted a swift response from local law enforcement. Police are scouring CCTV footage from the area and conducting inquiries to apprehend the culprits. The community is urged to come forward with any information that could lead to their capture. This event underscores the need for heightened security measures and vigilance in the neighborhood, especially during late hours.

Community Response and Safety Precautions

The robbery has sparked a wave of concern among Coimbatore residents, prompting discussions on personal safety and community security. Many are calling for increased police patrols and the installation of more street lights in vulnerable areas. Meanwhile, residents are advised to remain cautious during late hours and avoid secluded areas when alone. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the unpredictable nature of crime and the importance of being prepared for any situation.

This alarming episode not only highlights the risks that individuals face even in seemingly safe environments but also the audacity of criminals operating in urban areas. As the community rallies together in the aftermath, the focus remains on strengthening safety measures and ensuring such incidents do not recur. The hope is that Dr. Kumar's ordeal will prompt a renewed emphasis on security and a collective effort to safeguard the well-being of all Coimbatore residents.