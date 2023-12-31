Coffey Family’s Plea for Closure a Year After Horrific Road Accident

Exactly a year ago, on December 31, 2022, the life of 55-year-old Sean Coffey was abruptly ended on the A41 Chester Road at the junction with Smithy Lane in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire. The beloved family man met his untimely demise when he was tragically struck by two vehicles—a black BMW and a grey Land Rover—at around 18:20 GMT, near a bustling shopping precinct.

A Family in Mourning

Sean Coffey, described by his relatives as ‘kind, generous, and funny,’ left a ‘massive void’ in the lives of his kin. A year on, his family still grapples with the harsh reality of his absence, seeking closure as they urge witnesses to come forward with any information that could shed light on the events of that fateful day.

An Investigation in Progress

Both drivers involved in the incident stopped and were questioned by Cheshire Police. Even though a year has passed, the investigation into Coffey’s death remains active. The officers have been meticulously reviewing CCTV footage, conducting witness interviews, and maintaining communication with the drivers involved in the incident.

A Plea for Public Assistance

Sergeant Simon Degg from Cheshire Police emphasized the importance of public input in the investigation. Every detail, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could prove instrumental in piecing together the events of December 31, 2022. The police remain steadfast in their commitment to unearthing the truth and providing the Coffey family with the closure they so desperately seek.