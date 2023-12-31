en English
Crime

Coco Berthmann’s Journey: Alleged Survivor to Center of Scandal Unveiled

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:14 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 8:03 am EST
Coco Berthmann’s Journey: Alleged Survivor to Center of Scandal Unveiled

Coco Berthmann, once hailed as a beacon of resilience and survival, finds herself enmeshed in a web of deceit and controversy. The 29-year-old woman who claimed to be a survivor of sex trafficking, is now under scrutiny after admitting to faking cancer and being possibly caught in the act of fabricating her traumatic backstory.

From Survivor to Scandal

Berthmann first came into the limelight in 2017, after she moved to the U.S. from Germany, and began sharing harrowing stories of being sold to pedophiles by her mother. Her narrative painted a chilling picture – a mother selling her child for sex, witnessing the murder of a non-existent sister, and finally escaping her abusers in her mid-teens. This narrative propelled her to fame, earning her a platform on TEDx talks, podcast appearances, and meetings with prominent figures such as Elizabeth Smart.

Cracks in the Narrative

However, the credibility of her tale began to unravel when she pleaded guilty to communications fraud. She had raised almost $10,000 through a GoFundMe page by pretending to have cancer. This admission sparked a journalistic investigation, spearheaded by a Florida journalist, leading to the podcast ‘Believable: The Coco Berthmann Story.’

The podcast highlighted inconsistencies in Berthmann’s narrative and featured interviews with people close to her, including her mother Renata and stepfather Gregor, who both vehemently denied the allegations of abuse. It also presented accounts from women from the Church of the Latter Day Saints who took Berthmann in, and survivors of sex trafficking who voiced skepticism about her story.

Unraveling the Falsehoods

The podcast reveals that Berthmann, born Sandra Renata Ruff, might have also concocted stories about being held captive by a psychiatrist named Sebastian and her singing abilities. These revelations cast a long shadow of doubt over her entire backstory, chipping away at her credibility and the trust she had garnered over the years.

0
Crime Germany
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

