Cockpit Employee Robbed of P700,000 in Cavite: An Investigation Unfolds

In the early hours of yesterday, a violent robbery unfolded in Alfonso, Cavite, leaving a local business stripped of its hard-earned profits. An employee of the Alfonso Cockpit Arena, Inah Kathleen Mendoza, found herself at the wrong end of a firearm, losing P700,000 (~$14,000) of cockfight derby revenues to an unidentified assailant.

Mendoza was about to start her day as usual. After accounting for the previous day's earnings from the cockfight derby, she was preparing to leave the premises. Accompanied by her colleague Eric Jimeno, they were about to board a tricycle when their regular morning routine was shattered by the sudden appearance of a gunman.

A Failed Escape

The armed assailant confronted Mendoza and Jimeno, brandishing his firearm with clear intent. In a brave, albeit futile, attempt to escape the assailant's clutches, Mendoza ran back towards the safety of the arena.

A gunshot echoed in the quiet morning as the robber fired at her, missing narrowly. The shock of the gunshot and the panic it induced caused Mendoza to trip and fall, providing the assailant with an opportunity to seize the eco bag carrying the hefty sum of money.

The Aftermath and Ongoing InvestigationT

Shaken but unharmed, Mendoza promptly reported the incident to the local police. An investigation was initiated immediately to identify and apprehend the culprit. The authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage and questioning potential witnesses in a bid to bring the perpetrator to justice.

This shocking incident serves as a stark reminder of the delicate safety situation in the region, and the authorities' commitment to ensure the security of its citizens is likely to be tested in the coming days.