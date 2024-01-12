en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Cochin Airport Customs Seize Gold Worth Lakhs in Separate Incidents

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:01 am EST
Cochin Airport Customs Seize Gold Worth Lakhs in Separate Incidents

In a series of high-alert operations, customs officials at Cochin International Airport have made significant gold seizures from international passengers in separate incidents. These seizures, cleverly concealed and ingeniously hidden, are the result of vigilant work by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), acting on special intelligence inputs.

Gold Hidden in a Packet of Cream

In one incident, a female passenger arriving from Rome, Italy was found carrying four crude gold rods. These rods, weighing approximately 640 grams, were ingeniously hidden inside a packet of cream stowed away in a shoe. During a thorough examination of the woman’s checked-in baggage, the gold was discovered following a suspicious image noticed during scanning. The gold rods are estimated to be valued at approximately 36.07 lakh rupees.

Gold Concealed in LED Bulbs and Lamps

In a separate incident, a passenger from Kuwait was found with a substantial amount of gold hidden in an unlikely place. The gold, amounting to 677.2 grams of 24-carat gold, was discovered concealed inside 8 LED bulbs and 4 LED lamps. Furthermore, some of the gold was also found hidden in the passenger’s innerwear. The estimated worth of this gold is about 38.17 lakh rupees. This seized gold was a mix of 24-carat and 22-carat items.

Part of a Larger Crackdown

These incidents are not isolated, but rather, part of a larger crackdown by customs officials at Cochin airport. Earlier in the week, officials had arrested two individuals in separate cases, recovering gold worth 67.29 lakh rupees. One case involved a family from Sharjah with gold valued at 40.67 lakh rupees. The other involved a Japanese national arriving from Bangkok with gold valued at 26.62 lakh rupees. The customs department remains on high alert, ensuring the safety and security of every passenger while preventing the smuggling of items of significant value.

0
Crime India Law
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
5 mins ago
Former Lidl Worker Sentenced for Plotting Massacre Reminiscent of Dunblane Tragedy
A sinister plot echoing the chilling Dunblane school massacre was unraveled as 32-year-old Reed Wischhusen, a former employee of Lidl, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 12 years. The conviction followed his arrest in November 2022 when he menacingly charged at police officers with a pistol in his residence in Wick
Former Lidl Worker Sentenced for Plotting Massacre Reminiscent of Dunblane Tragedy
Double Fire at Melbourne Tobacco Store Sparks Arson Investigation
9 mins ago
Double Fire at Melbourne Tobacco Store Sparks Arson Investigation
Bird Sanctuary Owner Banned for Life: A Tale of Neglect and Cruelty
9 mins ago
Bird Sanctuary Owner Banned for Life: A Tale of Neglect and Cruelty
Scotland Yard to Reduce Murder Squad Amid Rising Homicide Rates
7 mins ago
Scotland Yard to Reduce Murder Squad Amid Rising Homicide Rates
Ariana Grande's Stalker Convicted: A Dark Chapter Closes for the Pop Star
7 mins ago
Ariana Grande's Stalker Convicted: A Dark Chapter Closes for the Pop Star
Not Guilty Pleas Entered in Robbie Lawlor Murder Trial
8 mins ago
Not Guilty Pleas Entered in Robbie Lawlor Murder Trial
Latest Headlines
World News
Adrian Beltré on Verge of Historic First-Try Induction into Baseball Hall of Fame
51 seconds
Adrian Beltré on Verge of Historic First-Try Induction into Baseball Hall of Fame
Dr. Cara Croft's Groundbreaking Research Aims to Prevent Dementia
1 min
Dr. Cara Croft's Groundbreaking Research Aims to Prevent Dementia
Youth Hockey Coach Faces Suspension for Profanity-Laden Tirade
4 mins
Youth Hockey Coach Faces Suspension for Profanity-Laden Tirade
Religious Ceremony Boycott Sparks Political Controversy Ahead of 2024 Elections
4 mins
Religious Ceremony Boycott Sparks Political Controversy Ahead of 2024 Elections
Syracuse Football Gears Up for Crucial Recruiting Weekend
5 mins
Syracuse Football Gears Up for Crucial Recruiting Weekend
Senate Faces Partisan Divide Over Rail Safety Bill
5 mins
Senate Faces Partisan Divide Over Rail Safety Bill
BJP Leader Sidharth N. Singh Criticizes Congress Over Beliefs and Faith, Urges End to Excuses
6 mins
BJP Leader Sidharth N. Singh Criticizes Congress Over Beliefs and Faith, Urges End to Excuses
Continuing Controversy Surrounds Australia Day Amid National Debate
7 mins
Continuing Controversy Surrounds Australia Day Amid National Debate
Roberta Metsola: An Unyielding Force against Corruption in the European Parliament
8 mins
Roberta Metsola: An Unyielding Force against Corruption in the European Parliament
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
1 hour
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
4 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app