Cochin Airport Customs Seize Gold Worth Lakhs in Separate Incidents

In a series of high-alert operations, customs officials at Cochin International Airport have made significant gold seizures from international passengers in separate incidents. These seizures, cleverly concealed and ingeniously hidden, are the result of vigilant work by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), acting on special intelligence inputs.

Gold Hidden in a Packet of Cream

In one incident, a female passenger arriving from Rome, Italy was found carrying four crude gold rods. These rods, weighing approximately 640 grams, were ingeniously hidden inside a packet of cream stowed away in a shoe. During a thorough examination of the woman’s checked-in baggage, the gold was discovered following a suspicious image noticed during scanning. The gold rods are estimated to be valued at approximately 36.07 lakh rupees.

Gold Concealed in LED Bulbs and Lamps

In a separate incident, a passenger from Kuwait was found with a substantial amount of gold hidden in an unlikely place. The gold, amounting to 677.2 grams of 24-carat gold, was discovered concealed inside 8 LED bulbs and 4 LED lamps. Furthermore, some of the gold was also found hidden in the passenger’s innerwear. The estimated worth of this gold is about 38.17 lakh rupees. This seized gold was a mix of 24-carat and 22-carat items.

Part of a Larger Crackdown

These incidents are not isolated, but rather, part of a larger crackdown by customs officials at Cochin airport. Earlier in the week, officials had arrested two individuals in separate cases, recovering gold worth 67.29 lakh rupees. One case involved a family from Sharjah with gold valued at 40.67 lakh rupees. The other involved a Japanese national arriving from Bangkok with gold valued at 26.62 lakh rupees. The customs department remains on high alert, ensuring the safety and security of every passenger while preventing the smuggling of items of significant value.