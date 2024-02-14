Coastal Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Fugitive with Methamphetamine and Brass Knuckles

On February 12, in the coastal town of Brigantine, NJ, a routine traffic stop unraveled into an unexpected discovery. Two Pennsylvania residents, Michal A. Ray, 47, and Nicole Olenick, 47, found themselves on the wrong side of the law after methamphetamine and brass knuckles were found in their vehicle. The incident, which occurred at around 10:30 PM, quickly escalated from a speeding violation to a multi-charge arrest.

The Unexpected Traffic Stop

The evening of February 12 started like any other in Brigantine, a small island community known for its tranquility. However, the calm was shattered when a local police officer pulled over a vehicle for speeding. The driver, identified as Michal A. Ray, was further found to be in violation of seatbelt laws.

A Hidden Identity

As the officer interacted with Ray, something seemed amiss. It wasn't long before the officer discovered that Ray was using someone else's ID to mask his true identity. Further investigation revealed that Ray was a fugitive from justice, with active warrants in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The Unveiling of Illicit Substances

With Ray's true identity unveiled, the officer called for backup, including a K9 unit. The police dog quickly detected an odor of narcotics in the vehicle. A subsequent search led to the discovery of suspected crystal methamphetamine and brass knuckles.

A Web of Charges

As a result of this find, Ray was charged with a series of offenses. These included possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, identity theft, hindering apprehension, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and being a fugitive from justice. Ray is currently being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

An Accomplice in the Shadows

Ray's companion, Nicole Olenick, was not spared in the wake of the incident. She too was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, hindering apprehension, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Unlike Ray, Olenick was released on a summons, pending court proceedings.

This incident serves as a stark reminder that appearances can be deceiving. What began as a routine traffic stop for speeding and seatbelt violations ended in a web of charges involving drug possession and identity theft. The events of February 12 in Brigantine, NJ, underscore the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to maintain the safety and tranquility of their communities.