en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Clinton Shooting: Paroled Felon Charged with First-Degree Murder

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:21 pm EST
Clinton Shooting: Paroled Felon Charged with First-Degree Murder

On the eve of the New Year 2024, the tranquil town of Clinton was shaken by a grim incident. 50-year-old James McKinley Douglas Jr. met an untimely end, his life abruptly cut short by a single gunshot wound to the chest. The Clinton Police arrived at 2715 S. 18th St., Apt. 126, where they stumbled upon the lifeless body of Douglas.

Unveiling the Suspect

A female witness recalled hearing a gunshot, curiously without any preceding argument. Her testimony pointed the police towards 33-year-old Marquis Denyae Winston, who was discovered hiding in the apartment’s bathroom. Winston, a man known to the law for previous burglary and drug convictions, was instantly charged with first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Legal Consequences

If convicted, Winston faces a grim future – a mandatory life sentence without parole. In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Winston was held on a stringent $1 million cash-only bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 9.

Gun Control Debate

This incident in Clinton throws light on the ongoing debate on gun control, a hotly contested issue in the United States. The death of Douglas at the hands of a felon in possession of a firearm only adds fuel to the fire, raising questions on the effectiveness of gun control laws and their enforcement.

0
Crime Law United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Perjury Proceedings Initiated Against Witnesses in Udhampur NDPS Case

By Rafia Tasleem

Chicago's Auto Theft Crisis: An Unexpected Downturn in 2023

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Burglary Call Leads to Unanticipated Discovery of Man's Suicide in White Bear Lake Home

By Bijay Laxmi

Charleroi Resident Gabriel Uribe Facing Felony Charges in Sexual Assault Case

By BNN Correspondents

Elderly Woman Scammed and Abused: A Harrowing Tale of Digital Deceptio ...
@Crime · 2 mins
Elderly Woman Scammed and Abused: A Harrowing Tale of Digital Deceptio ...
heart comment 0
Soshanguve Shooting: A Community in Mourning and a Call for Justice

By Mazhar Abbas

Soshanguve Shooting: A Community in Mourning and a Call for Justice
Tragic Shooting at Top Golf: Dishwasher Accused of Fatally Shooting Co-worker

By Muhammad Jawad

Tragic Shooting at Top Golf: Dishwasher Accused of Fatally Shooting Co-worker
Seniors Scammed on Facebook Marketplace: A Cautionary Tale

By Safak Costu

Seniors Scammed on Facebook Marketplace: A Cautionary Tale
Thai Police Chief Proposes Lowering Age of Criminal Responsibility Amidst Rising Youth Crime

By BNN Correspondents

Thai Police Chief Proposes Lowering Age of Criminal Responsibility Amidst Rising Youth Crime
Latest Headlines
World News
Injury Crisis Hits Minnesota Wild: Key Players Kaprizov and Gustavsson Sidelined
51 seconds
Injury Crisis Hits Minnesota Wild: Key Players Kaprizov and Gustavsson Sidelined
Federal Court Challenges Biden Administration's Abortion Mandate in Texas
51 seconds
Federal Court Challenges Biden Administration's Abortion Mandate in Texas
The Impact of 'Phubbing': Loneliness and Psychological Distress Explored
53 seconds
The Impact of 'Phubbing': Loneliness and Psychological Distress Explored
Fishermen's Narrow Escape from Lightning Strike: A reminder of Nature’s Fury
54 seconds
Fishermen's Narrow Escape from Lightning Strike: A reminder of Nature’s Fury
Tobago to Honor Former Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles with Funeral Service
55 seconds
Tobago to Honor Former Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles with Funeral Service
Zimbabwe's Health Sector Grapples with Rising Cancer Cases
55 seconds
Zimbabwe's Health Sector Grapples with Rising Cancer Cases
Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pumps
57 seconds
Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pumps
Journalist Excludes Illini from Top 25 Poll, Sparks Controversy Amid Fans
58 seconds
Journalist Excludes Illini from Top 25 Poll, Sparks Controversy Amid Fans
Malaysia Eyes First Olympic Gold in Paris 2024: Prospects and Preparations
1 min
Malaysia Eyes First Olympic Gold in Paris 2024: Prospects and Preparations
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
36 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app