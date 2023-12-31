Cleveland, UK: Living in the Shadow of Crime

Residents of Cleveland, UK, are grappling with a daunting crime surge which has seen the region being labeled as the country’s present “crime capital.” With a crime rate of 147.2 incidents per 1,000 people, locals are expressing their fears and dissatisfaction with the alarming situation. The Office for National Statistics’ latest figures reveal a sharp escalation in crime rates, including violent crimes, shoplifting, sexual offenses, burglary, and arson.

Middlesbrough: The Epicenter of Fear and Crime

Inhabitants in Middlesbrough, the central town of the Cleveland region, are particularly vocal about the dangers they face daily. Individuals like James Kerry are calling for stronger measures to curb crime, condemning the leniency of punishments for criminals, and even dreaming of a vigilante like ‘Batman’ to patrol the streets.

Living in Fear: The Daily Reality

Others, like Sabrina Hazell, resort to precautions such as walking their dogs for added safety, citing drugs as a major contributor to the local crime problem. Mick Norris, a retired steel worker, recounts witnessing violent incidents in his neighborhood and attributes much of the crime to alcohol and drugs.

Cleveland vs. the Rest of the Country

While Cleveland grapples with its soaring crime rates, other regions such as Devon, Cornwall, Wiltshire, Surrey, and Hertfordshire are listed as some of the safest regions in England and Wales. Surprisingly, London, notorious for robbery and theft, does not rank within the top ten most dangerous places, standing 15th in terms of crime rate per capita.

As Cleveland continues to battle its crime wave, the call for stronger law enforcement and social measures to tackle the root causes of crime, such as drug and alcohol abuse, has never been more urgent. As the new year dawns, the residents of Cleveland can only hope for a safer, more secure 2024.