Cleveland Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Tory Canham

A sense of urgency grips the city of Cleveland as police departments continue their search for Tory Canham, a 14-year-old boy from Stockton who has been missing since Saturday morning. Tory, who left an address in Norton around 7:30 am, has not been in contact with his family since his departure, sparking increasing concerns for his welfare.

Detailed Description of the Missing Boy

Tory is described as a white, slim-built teenager standing approximately 5’8″ tall. His brown eyes and short back and sides brown hair further distinguish his appearance. The last outfit he was seen wearing includes a dark grey Rab puffa coat, thin black North Face combat trousers, and blue and black Nike trainers.

Unconfirmed Sightings and Public Appeal

There have been unconfirmed reports of Tory being sighted in Portrack, but the police are yet to verify these claims. As the search intensifies, the Cleveland Police are appealing to the public for any information that could aid their investigation. They have underscored the urgency of this case, urging anyone with information regarding Tory’s whereabouts to reach out to them.

Reference Number for Information

The reference number for contacting Cleveland Police about Tory Canham is SE23254228. The police are hopeful that with the public’s help, Tory will be found safe and sound, and returned to his family.