en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Cleveland Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Tory Canham

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:54 am EST
Cleveland Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Tory Canham

A sense of urgency grips the city of Cleveland as police departments continue their search for Tory Canham, a 14-year-old boy from Stockton who has been missing since Saturday morning. Tory, who left an address in Norton around 7:30 am, has not been in contact with his family since his departure, sparking increasing concerns for his welfare.

Detailed Description of the Missing Boy

Tory is described as a white, slim-built teenager standing approximately 5’8″ tall. His brown eyes and short back and sides brown hair further distinguish his appearance. The last outfit he was seen wearing includes a dark grey Rab puffa coat, thin black North Face combat trousers, and blue and black Nike trainers.

Unconfirmed Sightings and Public Appeal

There have been unconfirmed reports of Tory being sighted in Portrack, but the police are yet to verify these claims. As the search intensifies, the Cleveland Police are appealing to the public for any information that could aid their investigation. They have underscored the urgency of this case, urging anyone with information regarding Tory’s whereabouts to reach out to them.

Reference Number for Information

The reference number for contacting Cleveland Police about Tory Canham is SE23254228. The police are hopeful that with the public’s help, Tory will be found safe and sound, and returned to his family.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Public appeal in Selby Home Bargains Case: Police Seek Identification of Suspect

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic New Year's Eve: Man Fatally Assaulted at Disco Party in Tabogon, Cebu

By BNN Correspondents

Speeding Corvette Crashes into Building in Pittsburgh, Injuring Two

By Momen Zellmi

Unusual Domestic Burglary Case Ends with Suspended Sentence for Belfast Man

By Salman Khan

New Year's Eve Burglary Triggers Serious Assault in Lynn; Disturbing M ...
@Crime · 3 mins
New Year's Eve Burglary Triggers Serious Assault in Lynn; Disturbing M ...
heart comment 0
Doorbell Camera Helps Thwart Burglary in Calverton

By Nitish Verma

Doorbell Camera Helps Thwart Burglary in Calverton
South Korea’s Opposition Leader Stabbed in Tense Political Attack

By BNN Correspondents

South Korea's Opposition Leader Stabbed in Tense Political Attack
Elderly Woman Assaulted in Attempted Robbery: Police Seek Witnesses

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Elderly Woman Assaulted in Attempted Robbery: Police Seek Witnesses
Data Breach at Salal Sexual Violence Support Centre: A Wake-Up Call for Non-Profit Organizations

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Data Breach at Salal Sexual Violence Support Centre: A Wake-Up Call for Non-Profit Organizations
Latest Headlines
World News
Maduro Claims Russia's Victory in Economic War Despite Western Sanctions
11 seconds
Maduro Claims Russia's Victory in Economic War Despite Western Sanctions
Virios Therapeutics: New Horizons in Antiviral Treatments
14 seconds
Virios Therapeutics: New Horizons in Antiviral Treatments
New Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Centre Opened in Muddenahalli
14 seconds
New Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Centre Opened in Muddenahalli
Blackhawks' Players Show National Pride in IIHF World Junior Championship
15 seconds
Blackhawks' Players Show National Pride in IIHF World Junior Championship
Pyramids FC Forms Strategic Alliance with Abu Dhabi Sovereign Wealth Fund
24 seconds
Pyramids FC Forms Strategic Alliance with Abu Dhabi Sovereign Wealth Fund
Nazareth Girls Basketball Team Turns the Tables: A Resurgence in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference
27 seconds
Nazareth Girls Basketball Team Turns the Tables: A Resurgence in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference
NeoGenomics, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
41 seconds
NeoGenomics, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Global Elections in 2024: A Turning Point in World History
50 seconds
Global Elections in 2024: A Turning Point in World History
Virios Therapeutics' IMC-2 Paves the Way for Long-COVID Treatment
50 seconds
Virios Therapeutics' IMC-2 Paves the Way for Long-COVID Treatment
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app