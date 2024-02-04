Cleveland Police Ramp Up Search for Missing Teenager with CCTV Image Release

In an effort to accelerate the search for missing teenager Lewis Penfold-Roche, Cleveland Police have released new CCTV images and are intensifying their efforts. Lewis, 18, has been missing since January 28 and was last seen in Billingham, triggering a wave of concern as this disappearance is deemed uncharacteristic of him, given his consistent contact with his family.

Unveiling Fresh Leads

As part of their ongoing investigation, police have conducted extensive CCTV inquiries and unveiled images taken on Station Road, Billingham. These images depict the last known location of Lewis as he was heading towards Central Avenue at 5.55pm on the day he disappeared. In an appeal to the public, authorities are urging citizens to review any home CCTV or dashcam footage that could shed more light on Lewis's whereabouts after his last confirmed sighting.

Identifying Lewis Penfold-Roche

Lewis was last seen wearing a red coat and carrying a white and green backpack. He might also have been wearing a black jumper, possibly adorned with a Jack Skellington character or featuring white stripes down the sleeves from Adidas. Known for his London accent, Lewis's distinctive appearance could help in identifying him.

The Appeal For Public Assistance

Amidst the growing concern, Cleveland Police are urging anyone with information about Lewis or who may have seen him to come forward and contact the force immediately, citing reference number 017293. The community's assistance in this case could be pivotal in locating the missing teenager and ensuring his safe return.