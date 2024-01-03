en English
Crime

Cleveland Police Officer to Face Misconduct Hearing Over Alleged Breaches

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
In the wake of allegations of grievous misconduct attributed to him, PC 0254 John Seaman, an officer with Cleveland Police, is set to appear before a disciplinary hearing. Seaman, who previously served as a Temporary Detective Sergeant in the CID crime team, faces charges of inappropriate comments and gestures towards a young officer, identified as PC A, during her training attachment with CID.

An Unsettling Series of Allegations

The charges leveled against Seaman are a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour, covering authority, respect, courtesy, and discreditable conduct. It is alleged that Seaman’s comments towards PC A pertained to her appearance and past photographs, laden with sexual undertones. This behavior is said to have made the student officer uncomfortable, leaving her feeling violated and objectified.

An Inappropriate Farewell

As Seaman’s tenure in the CID crime team drew to a close, his misconduct reportedly took a more physical turn. Seaman is said to have given PC A an unwanted hug, making her feel further uneasy. The most severe allegation, however, is Seaman’s attempt to kiss PC A in a secluded layby, while both were off-duty. This incident, if proven, paints a picture of a man abusing his power and authority, and ignoring the personal boundaries of a subordinate.

A Public Hearing

The misconduct hearing, set to be conducted publicly in Thornaby, will be a pivotal moment for Seaman, as the outcome could potentially end his career in law enforcement. The allegations, if substantiated, could amount to gross misconduct, the most severe classification of misconduct, leading to dismissal without notice.

Crime Law United Kingdom
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

