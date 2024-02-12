Clearfield Police Department's Two-Day Operation Nets Five Arrests on Various Warrants

In a two-day operation, the Clearfield Regional Police Department (CRPD) apprehended five individuals wanted on various warrants. The arrests took place between February 9 and 10, revealing a harsh reality of substance abuse, child endangerment, and escape from a correctional facility.

A Diligent Pursuit of Justice

The CRPD's ongoing commitment to public safety led to the arrest of five individuals in Clearfield, Pennsylvania. Breanna Plubell, Daniel Brion, Tanner Alley, Preston Wisor, and Braelee Kephart were all taken into custody on various charges. The arrests took place over a span of two days, with the CRPD's determination to uphold the law unwavering.

Unmasking the Hidden Truths

Breanna Plubell and Daniel Brion were found at a residence on Morrison Road, where the living conditions were deemed unfit for children by Child and Youth Services (CYS). The discovery of such a deplorable environment highlights the unfortunate reality that some children face. The inhumane conditions under which they were living have led to additional charges against both Plubell and Brion.

Tanner Alley, who was wanted by the Department of Corrections for escaping a facility, was found hiding under a tree with methamphetamine in his possession. Alley's arrest serves as a reminder of the dangers associated with substance abuse and the importance of adhering to the law.

The following day, Preston Wisor and Braelee Kephart were apprehended in Edgewood. Kephart, who was found hiding in a playhouse, had fentanyl on her. The presence of such a potent drug underscores the ongoing opioid crisis and the need for continued efforts to address this issue.

A Call for Accountability

All five suspects were taken to Clearfield County Jail, where they will remain as additional charges are expected to be filed against them. The CRPD's successful operation is a testament to their dedication to protecting the community and ensuring that those who break the law are held accountable for their actions.

As the CRPD continues its mission to uphold the law and protect the citizens of Clearfield, it is essential that we, as a society, recognize the importance of addressing the root causes of substance abuse, child endangerment, and other criminal activities. Only by working together can we hope to create a safer, more just world for all.

Breanna Plubell, Daniel Brion, Tanner Alley, Preston Wisor, and Braelee Kephart now face the consequences of their actions, but it is up to us to address the underlying issues that led them down this path.