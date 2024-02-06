Clayton Man Arrested for False Car Theft Report and Drug Possession

Christopher Lamar Krause, a 33-year-old resident of the Clayton area, was apprehended after filing a fraudulent report of his vehicle being stolen. The incident unfolded on January 28th, as Krause alerted the Johnston County Sheriff's Office around 6:29 pm, alleging his vehicle had been whisked away from his driveway within the span of five hours that day. The narrative, however, took an unexpected turn during questioning.

Unraveling Deception

Upon further probing by the law enforcement officers, Krause confessed that his vehicle was not stolen. He admitted that a friend had been behind the wheel when the vehicle was involved in an accident. This revelation led to Krause being charged with filing a false police report, an act that is deemed a misdemeanor under North Carolina law.

Resisting Arrest and Drug Possession

The situation spiraled further as the law enforcement personnel proceeded with the arrest. Krause was additionally charged with resisting a public officer, another misdemeanor offense. But the charges did not stop there. During the arrest, authorities discovered suspected cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia on Krause's person.

Charges and Bail

The possession of these suspected substances led to Krause being slapped with a felony and additional misdemeanor charges. The cumulative charges led to Krause being placed under a secured bond of $20,000 at the Johnston County Detention Center. It is yet another stark reminder of the serious consequences of deception and drug possession.