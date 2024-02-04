Clayton County Sheriff's Office Warns Residents of Escalating Jury Duty Scams

Georgia's Clayton County Sheriff's Office has raised an alarm about a new wave of scams, involving jury duty and other fraudulent activities, plaguing its residents. In a statement, the office warned that scammers are posing as law enforcement officers, federal agents, and deputy sheriffs, making false claims that individuals must pay to remove warrants or secure someone's release from jail.

Impersonations and False Claims

According to the Sheriff's Office, scammers are using spoofed phone numbers to make their calls appear legitimate. They impersonate officers or deputies, creating a sense of urgency and fear to pressure their victims into sending money. They claim to be collecting fines for missed jury duty or to facilitate the release of a loved one from jail. The Sheriff's Office reiterates that these claims are false and part of a well-crafted scam.

Warning against Unconventional Payment Methods

Sheriff Levon Allen highlighted that the Sheriff's Office does not solicit payments over the phone. Further, it does not request payments via unconventional methods such as online payment platforms like CashApp, Zelle, GooglePay, Apple Pay, Venmo, or through gift cards. These methods are well-known red flags for scams, and the Sheriff's Office is urging residents to be aware of this.

Advice to Residents

In light of these scams, the Clayton County Sheriff's Office has strongly urged residents to conduct business directly at their physical location at 9157 Tara Blvd Jonesboro, GA 30236, or through a legitimate bonding company. The office has advised people to terminate any call that asks for payment due to missed jury duty immediately. Residents are also urged to verify any such claims by contacting the Clayton County Sheriff's Office directly at 770-477-4479, thereby ensuring they do not fall into the traps set by these scammers.