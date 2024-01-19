On a grim day in August, a gunman from Clay County unleashed a terrifying rampage at a store near Edward Waters College, leaving three people dead in his wake. The shooter, now infamously known for his chilling 27-page manifesto titled 'White Boy Summer to Remember', wove a tapestry of hate, bigotry, and distorted ideologies that eerily echoed White supremacist rhetoric.

Manifesto: A Disturbing Blueprint for Violence

The manifesto served as an unsettling testament of the shooter's beliefs and intentions. It was a twisted self-portrayal of a man who saw himself as a role model for inciting violence, bizarrely asserting that if an unremarkable individual like him could wreak such havoc, someone more physically capable could cause even greater destruction. The document was a toxic blend of hate speech, misused motivational quotes, and revisionist history.

Distorted View of Historical Events

The shooter brazenly attributed the protests that followed the tragic deaths of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, and George Floyd to 'false reports'. He unreasonably linked these pivotal moments in Black history to the transition of Rhodesia to Black majority rule, a country that was already predominantly Black. His manifesto was a cauldron of warped theories about racial differences in empathy, justifications for his actions rooted in conspiracy theories about bipartisan cooperation in government, and twisted references to Hitler's speeches and the PATRIOT Act.

Prejudiced Classification and Bizarre Theories

The shooter's manifesto further categorized ethnic groups by intelligence, made derogatory comments about Latinx individuals, and bizarrely alluded to mythical concepts like Agartha. In a 'q&a' section, he chillingly revealed his calculated avoidance of stricter gun law states to minimize the risk of being apprehended. He deflected responsibility for his actions by blaming various unrelated factors, from Hitler's war strategies to fast food deals. His manifesto disturbingly concluded with another motivational quote, ominously hinting at a continuous cycle of violence.